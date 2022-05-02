Apex Legends Season 13 Map Changes: New Downed Beast POI, IMC Armories, and More

Apex Legends Season 13 “Saviors” is nearly here, and Respawn has shared some details regarding the new map changes that will be released alongside the new season. Storm Point is getting an all-new POI, and dangerous new armories containing top-tier loot are coming to the map as well. In a first for Apex Legends, these armories will feature AI opponents, taking a page out of Titanfall’s book. Here are all the new Storm Point map changes that you can expect to see in Apex Legends Season 13.

Downed Beast POI Comes to Apex Legends Season 13

The main new addition to Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 13 is an all-new POI called Downed Beast. This beast is the fallen corpse of the foe that was featured in the Saviors launch trailer. Players will be able to battle in and around the massive sea creature, which should create some interesting firefights due to its unique layout.

It’s a high-tier loot area, so you’ll be able to find good weapons, gear, and armor inside. Since it’s a brand-new POI with great loot though, expect to see some fierce competition if you or your jumpmaster brings you there at the start of a match. It’s not replacing any of the other locations on Storm Point, so you can always land at another spot and make your way to the Downed Beast later in the match.

IMC Armories Explained

In addition to the new POI, several new IMC Armories will be placed around the Storm Point map at the start of Season 13. These locations challenge players to defeat waves of AI enemies called Spectres and reward them with loot if they manage to survive a 60-second combat encounter. The more Spectres that you and your squad defeat, the better the loot that you’ll receive.

The IMC Armory rewards will be smart loot too, so you’ll get exactly the type of upgrades and gear that you need. IMC Armories will not only give great loot, but they’ll also introduce AI enemies to the Apex Legends formula, so expect these to be highly contested zones at the start of the new season. With the Downed Beast POI on top of that, there’s a lot of action coming to Storm Point.

Apex Legends Season 13 Release Date

Of course, you won’t be able to experience these new features until Season 13 of Apex Legends actually begins. Thankfully, the Saviors season is not far off. Season 13 begins on Tuesday, May 10. Apex Legends: Saviors brings the map changes listed above, several balance changes for existing Legends and weapons, and an all-new playable character named Newcastle.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Apex Legends Mobile is currently undergoing testing in select regions.