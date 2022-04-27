Apex Legends Season 13: Start Time, Early Patch Notes, Newcastle Abilities, and More

It is almost time for Season 13 of Apex Legends which introduces Newcastle, some Storm Point changes, and a few other changes. There is a lot to get to, so without further adieu, here is everything you need to know about Apex Legends Season 13.

Apex Legends Season 13 Start Time

The 13th season of Apex Legends starts on May 10th. As soon as Season 12 ends, Season 13 will begin, so you can bet it will be around midnight on May 9th that the update will be coming. There is a lot to look forward to with the new season.

Apex Legends Season 13 Early Patch Notes

While the patch notes have not dropped for Season 13 quite yet, there are an ample amount of rumors circulating that Rampart will receive a buff to her Amped Cover since she is the least-picked legend currently. Also, people believe that a new energy rifle called Nemesis might appear in Season 13. As soon as we hear about the Season 13 patch notes, we will let you know.

Apex Legends Season 13 Newcastle Abilities

Of course, a new season wouldn’t be complete without a new legend. Newcastle is the new legend and he is the brother of Bangalore. He is a defensive legend with some pretty powerful abilities (that hopefully rival Gibby’s). Though they aren’t confirmed by Respawn, here are the leaked Newcastle abilities:

Passive : Retrieve The Wounded – Drag downed allies as you revive and protect them with your Revive Shield.

Tactical : Mobile Shield – Throw a controllable drone that creates a moving energy shield.

: Mobile Shield – Throw a controllable drone that creates a moving energy shield. Ultimate: Castle Wall – Leap and slam to a target ally or area and create a fortified stronghold.

Apex Legends Map and Ranked Changes

Storm Point is receiving some new updates in Season 13. There will be a new building that holds loads of guns and attachments that will require you to fight off Spectres if you want them. Also, there will be a behemoth-sized beast that has emerged from the depths of the ocean that players can fight for loot similar to the other PvE moments on Storm Point.

There will also be an update to ascending Ranked mode. In Season 13, there will be a rework implemented that rewards teamwork and skill instead of individual plays. This will help shape Ranked moving forward.

And that is everything we know about Season 13 of Apex Legends. To stay up to date on all things Apex Legends, be sure to check out our Apex Legends guides.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices soon.