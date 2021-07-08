Assassin’s Creed Fans Hit Out At Divisive New Game Announcement

Yesterday Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a new in-development platform for the franchise that aims to better connect new entries through a constantly evolving online service. It’s fair to say that the fans aren’t particularly happy.

This ambitious new cross-studio project aims to “guide, grow, evolve, and define the overall future of Assassin’s Creed,” according to a lengthy Ubisoft blog post. We don’t know much more about it than that at this stage, but most fans of the longrunning franchise know enough about live service models to know this isn’t what they want from Assassin’s Creed. We actually wrote an article about this announcement yesterday, so if you want some more information about this – click this to go read that first.

If you take a look at Assassin’s Creed subreddit or twitter on any given day there’s usually at least one new post from a fan who feels the series is slipping further away from its roots. While most are praising Ubisoft for evolving the Assassin’s Creed formula to a stealth-action RPG, there’s still a general consensus that things have been going too far in the wrong direction. Posts calling out the lack of focused stealth or refined parkour have been blowing up on the subreddit over the past year, as have numerous complaints about microtransactions and in-game purchases – understandably.

It’s no surprise that the Assassin’s Creed community is currently filled with fans who see the announcement of Infinity as a bit of a middle finger to them. After years of craving games to go back to how they used to be, the announcement of an online service inspired by GTA Online and Fortnite is bound to rankle. Again, we still don’t know exactly what Infinity will entail, but this initial news has been enough to send fans into a rage mode.

It’s not all doom and gloom, however. There are plenty of fans who can see the potential in an Assassin’s Creed game that spans different periods from the games, with many already excitedly sharing their theories on how this will all come together and serve the wider story.