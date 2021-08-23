Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gets 60 FPS Support on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Ubisoft has just today announced on Twitter that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will be partly enhanced for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S in an update releasing on August 24th. The updated version of the game will not be a total next-gen update, the game will still run through backwards compatibility only, but will now enable 60FPS on next-gen consoles, even when playing on full 4K resolution.

Missing Ancient Greece? A new title update for Assassin's Creed Odyssey will be deployed on August 24, adding 60FPS support when running the game on Xbox Series X|S & PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility! #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) August 23, 2021

The update will not be taxing if you have a limiting quota for your internet, it is so far is announced to be only 470MB in size for the PlayStation 4, and 370MB in size for the Xbox One. Here is an excerpt from our review for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey where we gave the game a 4.5/5 score. “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey takes the excellent blueprint laid down by Origins and expands on it. It’s more dynamic than any game in the series and gives the very best modern, open-world RPGs a run for their money when it comes to the sheer amount of content and level of quality found across the board. Mileage may vary on the story front, but when it comes to gameplay, Odyssey is one the best Assassin’s Creed games to date.”

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.