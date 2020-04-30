After much teasing yesterday, Ubisoft dropped the cinematic trailer for their upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla today. It doesn’t show off any gameplay, but those who are excited by the prospect of a Vikings-themed Assassin’s Creed game will find much to love here.

Hell, Ubisoft even posted a developer breakdown of the trailer for anxious fans hungry for more details. What we do know is that most of the game will take place in England, and that players will take on the role of Eivor (who can be fully customized, and played as either male or female). The game will feature much of what we’ve seen from Assassin’s Creed: Origins and Odyssey, and will feature a settlement for players to manage and improve over time.

The game is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal, who led development of both Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed: Origins, though there are an outstanding 14 other teams attached in some capacity. The game will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, and PC (via Uplay or Epic). The game will also take advantage of Xbox’s Smart Delivery service, meaning if you buy it on Xbox One you’ll receive the upgraded Xbox Series X version for free.

Here is the official story synopsis from Ubisoft:

“Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach.”

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is slated to release Holiday 2020, and per tradition there will be multiple editions for sale.