Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla has officially been revealed by Ubisoft, and the world premiere trailer will be released very soon. Early this morning, Ubisoft hosted a live stream titled “Assassin’s Creed: Teaser” that featured popular digital artist BossLogic as he worked on a mystery piece of artwork for several hours. After a lengthy process of watching everything come together, a Viking setting was confirmed for the next Assassin’s Creed game.

Not much else is known about the game right now, but the world premiere trailer for the game is slated to release tomorrow, April 30 at 8 AM PDT/ 5 MP CEST. A Viking-themed game in the Assassin’s Creed series has been rumored for months, and the existence of Valhalla has practically been an open secret since it was first teased in The Division 2 shortly after it launched. Much like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Valhalla will likely heavily feature naval combat and exploration. It is unknown whether the game will feature dual protagonists like its predecessor, but the artwork created by BossLogic during the stream shows a bearded man in the center of the image. The cover art for Odyssey only featured either Alexios or Kassandra and not both, however, so it’s possible another version of the artwork with a female protagonist exists and has yet to be revealed.

The world premiere trailer probably won’t feature too much gameplay, if any, but a full-blown gameplay reveal could be right around the corner. Platforms have yet to be officially confirmed, but Valhalla is rumored to be a next-generation game releasing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, so a gameplay showcase for the game could happen at a reveal event for either console sometime in the future. Multiple signs and sources point to an early May window for an Xbox Series X reveal event, and a PlayStation 5 event will likely come shortly after.

The Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla world premiere trailer will go live tomorrow, April 30 at 8 AM PDT/ 5 PM CEST. It will be available on Ubisoft’s YouTube channel.