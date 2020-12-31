Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is Getting Transmog in a Future Update

Transmog is coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at some point in the future. Ubisoft has confirmed that its open-world Viking adventure will be getting a transmog system, but the company does not currently have an ETA for when the system will be implemented.

In a post on the Assassin’s Creed subreddit, user BEmuddle stated that they reached out to Ubisoft support about a transmog system in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The support representative sent an email reply that reads “We can confirm that this feature will be coming to Valhalla, however we do not have an ETA on when exactly it will be dropped.” Of course, a really from a support representative is not an outright confirmation, but there is very little reason to doubt the credibility of this response, especially considering Assassin’s Creed Odyssey received a post-launch update with transmog.

For those of you unfamiliar with the system, a transmog system allows you to change the appearance of your equipment while still maintaining its stats. If you find a piece of gear and like the look of it but want to keep the stats of your currently equipped armor, you can apply the appearance of the new armor piece onto your current armor piece to change how it looks without affecting its functionality. In a game like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla where gear sets can have great bonus effects or stat buffs, you may be stuck wearing an outfit you hate. Transmog would fix this issue, and it’s one of the most highly-requested features for the game at this time.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey received transmog in a free post-launch update roughly two months after it released, so Valhalla’s transmog update could come sometime soon. The game released in mid-November, meaning the transmog update would release sometime in mid-January if Ubisoft can get it done at the same pace as Odyssey. However, because there is no ETA at the moment and development conditions are currently more difficult than normal, it’s likely that this update will not be available until later in the spring. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first major DLC expansion comes out in spring 2021 and there are smaller free content updates planned throughout 2021, so transmog could come alongside one of those content drops.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.