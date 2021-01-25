Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Soundtrack Coming To Spotify January 29th

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Soundtrack composers Jesper Kyd and Sarah Schachner will drop two new soundtrack albums this Friday on Spotify that are comprised of previously unreleased songs from the open-world Viking adventure. If we take a look at old Assassin’s Creed games we will know that Jesper Kyd created the game’s soundtracks since the start of the series. He created some amazing soundtracks that are stuck in my head to this day, like Ezio’s Family.

The soundtracks will be titled Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Sons of the Great North (Kyd) and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Twilight of the Gods (Schachner) which will be made out of 61 amazing songs from the game.

Jesper Kyd Jakobson is a Danish composer and sound designer who has worked on various video game, television, and film projects. He has composed soundtracks for the Hitman series, Assassin’s Creed series, Borderlands series, Darksiders II, and State of Decay, among many others. His scores use an orchestra, choir, acoustic manipulations, and electronic soundscapes. He has won many awards including the BAFTA award. On the other hand, Sarah Schachner is an American composer and musician who has worked on the scores of films, television series, and video games. She worked the OST for Modern Warfare 3 as well.

The soundtracks are separated into two, Kyd’s and Schachner’s. As the title says they will be released on January 29th on Spotify. You can check out the latest updates of the game right here.

Assassin’s Creed soundtracks are one of the more memorable things that you remember the game for. In my opinion, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag had the best soundtrack that consist of Sea Shanties and other sounds. Recently Sea Shanties from the game have started to boom on social media platforms.