Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Siege of Paris: New Enemy Type Revealed

Are you ready for Assassin's Creed Valhalla's upcoming expansion?

August 8th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Ubisoft revealed, on the official Twitter of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, new details on the new enemies which will be added to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla through the game’s upcoming expansion The Siege of Paris.

In the video, which you can check out below, they revealed that a new type of enemy, the Frankish Knights, will be present throughout the kingdom, riding to battle while wielding their spears. 

The new enemy will not be the only new feature to be present, since Eivor will now be able to make use of new abilities, such as baiting a vicious group of Rats to attack his enemies.

You can check out the new ability in the video below, revealed on July 21st in the series official Twitter:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was released in November 2020. You can check out the game’s official synopsis below, as is featured on its page on Ubisoft’s official site:

”Become Eivor, a Viking raider raised to be a fearless warrior, and lead your clan from icy desolation in Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Find your settlement and conquer this hostile land by any means to earn a place in Valhalla.

England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?”

The Siege of Paris will be Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s second expansion and will, as you could see above, be released on August 12, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and on PC.

