Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.4.2 Brings Lunar New Year Items

Get ready for new cosmetics on your Viking Warrior.

February 1st, 2022 by Daniel Chae

Update 1.4.2 has arrived for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this latest patch for the game.  Patch 1.4.2 is being rolled out to all supported platforms on February 1st, 2022 and will be available for download on the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.  In the update you’ll see improvements to some graphical issues, as well as added item packs for the game in the weeks ahead.  While this latest update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will not bring about major changes, the improvements offered do fix a seemingly major issue in regards to HD textures in the game.

Depending on your desire to purchase item packs this update might be a big one as this update ads Lunar New Year Items in the Lunar New Year Pack which will be available on February 15th.  Down the road, players will be able to purchase a Moonlight Pack and Dragon Knight Pack in March.  You can check out the full patch notes for update 1.42 below:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.42 Patch Notes

You can find the size of the update via your preferred platform in the notes below:

Patch Sizes:

  • Xbox Series X|S: 6.6GB
  • Xbox One: 5.1GB
  • PlayStation 5: 2.5GB
  • PlayStation 4: 3.03GB
  • PC: 11.08GB

Game Improvements

  • Addressed an issue that caused some HD textures to be missing

New Store Items Roadmap

Lunar New Year Pack

  • Safeguard the next cycle with this legendary panoply honoring distant gods.
  • This pack contains two gear sets, two weapons, a mount skin and a raven skin.
  • The Lunar New Year Pack Release Date is set for February 15th.

Moonlight Weapons Pack

  • Bear weapons dedicated to the gods above in their eternal chase, showring man with light.
  • The Moonlight Weapons Pack includes four different weapons.
  • Moonlight Weapons Pack release date is set for March 3.

Dragon Knight Pack

  • These may be the only remaining sets of dragon gear in existence.  Use them well.
  • The pack includes two gear sets, two weapons, a mount skin and a raven skin.
  • The Dragon Knight Pack release date is set for March 22.

Short and sweet this latest patch for the game isn’t quite big as the previous patch for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which brought about a number of changes.  Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2022

