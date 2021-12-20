Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Yule Festival 2021 Guide: Rewards, Tokens, and More

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has seen a vast abundance of content updates recently with them all keeping players returning to the game for their latest dose of Assassin’s Creed adrenaline. There is always something to do within the world and needless to say, the world itself is glorious in its rich atmosphere and lore. In turn, players are always finding something new to discover and thus, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hold itself in great stead with returning players. The festive season is furthermore another time to rejoice in the lands of the experience, the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Yule Festival has now arrived and this guide article will take you through everything you need to know about this festival.

What the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Yule Festival Is and How to Start It

The Yule Festival is an event where players will be able to earn Yule Tokens by completing seasonal events and quests. These tokens can then be traded for Yule Festival specific items. There are cosmetics, weapons, and armours all on offer for players to collect by earning the tokens and purchasing the items they would like.

The Yule Festival event can be started by firstly making sure you have formed an alliance and then making your way to ‘Ravensthorpe’ after you have got the new update containing the event. You will gain access to Norvid’s Festival Shop which is surrounded by a serene sea of Viking-era architecture that is like an emissive fountain of festival cheer, culture, and spirit for players to indulge themselves within.

Notably, this event will keep players on their toes similar to other events and DLC’s that was introduced to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla recently.

The Seasonal Quests, Events, and How to Earn Yule Festival Tokens

When you have now made your way to the main starting area of the Yule Festival, you can begin to take part in all of the events and seasonal Quests. The events have the following names, there is Braun’s Folly, Twirling Targets, and Yule Brawl all for players to join in and complete. Furthermore, the seasonal quests are ‘The Case of the Missing Ale’ and ‘Cow Catcher’, they will reward you for your time with an abundance of tokens for completing them.

The two seasonal quests are generally fetch quests however one of them, ‘The Case of the Missing Ale’, will require that you have already built the brewery for Ravensthorpe to start the quest. Yule tokens can be earned by completing any seasonal quest or event as aforementioned.

The Yule Festival Rewards

As with any great event, there needs to be an even greater set of rewards most of the time to keep players striving for more and this event certainly has a large number of rewards on offer for players. Here is the full official list of rewards that you as the player will be able to obtain and collect by purchasing them with Yule tokens:

Armour and weapons

Mōdraniht Ceremonial Shield

Mōdraniht Ceremonial Seax

Mōdraniht Ceremonial Robe

Mōdraniht Ceremonial Trousers

Mōdraniht Ceremonial Cape

Mōdraniht Ceremonial Headress

Mōdraniht Ceremonial Bracers

Settlement ornaments

Cozy Fire Pit

Ritual Tree Ornaments

Sacrificial Altar

Traditional Yule Garland

Yule Beech Tree

Tattoo schemes

Mōdraniht tattoo scheme (head)

Mōdraniht tattoo scheme (chest)

Mōdraniht tattoo scheme (back)

Mōdraniht tattoo scheme (arms)

As can be observed, there is a vast set of items that players will be able to earn during the event. Will you be downloading the latest update and earning tokens in the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Yule Festival this month?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.