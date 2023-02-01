Atomic Heart is Bioshock Meets Far Cry and I Am Here for It

Atomic Heart fans have already been making comparisons between this experience and masterclass franchises such as BioShock and Far Cry, it is no surprise as to why. There is a lot to be gleamed from every new nugget of information we get about the game whether it be story details or otherwise. Over time there have been games that look to stand out from the crowd heavily and Atomic Heart certainly seems like it will be one of the games which does it effectively.

When an official gameplay overview trailer was released for the experience, we quickly made note of how much the overall nature of the game reminded us of both BioShock and Far Cry. With plasmid-akin abilities wielded by the player on their left hand, it is very evident as to why it can be linked together that Atomic Heart took a lot of inspiration from BioShock. Furthermore, with exploration aspects, driving, and more the linkage was then made to Far Cry games along with the aforementioned title.

No matter the fact that many connections can be made to other games, the games which Atomic Heart draws inspiration from are incredible experiences that will certainly excel the overall design to a full new level if it utilizes the inspiration correctly. One of the most important things to remember is that even though there does seem to be quite a lot of inspiration taken, it still maintains a fully fresh vibe and makes us all ponder daily about what will be in store for us.

We are looking forward to getting our hands on what seems almost like a love letter to the golden age of BioShock games and with a BioShock film in the works, what better time to fully delve into a game that has a similar essence? If Atomic Heart is set on stealing our hearts this year, it is making all the right moves so far to go about doing that.

Atomic Heart is scheduled for release on February 21, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023