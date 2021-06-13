Back 4 Blood Will Be Launching On Xbox Game Pass

Turtle Rock Studios has been one of the best in the past at making team based multiplayer shooters as seen with the still fun Left 4 Dead games. Unfortunately, that series only received two entries in a year’s span and then was completely quiet. That is finally changing with the upcoming spiritual successor Back 4 Blood and the Xbox conference had a major announcement related to it.

Back 4 Blood was revealed awhile ago now and has had people ready to team up and take down some zombies. We have gotten plenty of trailers for the game by now, especially lately, but the big announcement during the Xbox conference today was that the game will be launching on Xbox Game Pass.

The game was already announced for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and PC, but this announcement has made it even easier for Xbox games to get into the action. Rather than having to buy the game, you can just sign up for Game Pass and be able to experience the game. This is a great way for people to jump into the game with friends here and there without the investment of buying the full game, so this is a very wise partnership for both Turtle Rock Studios and Xbox.