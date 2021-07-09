Baldur’s Gate 3 Has Received a Major Update, Approaching Its 2022 Release

The fantastic RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in the active development phase for almost a year now and the game has had four significant updates since then. The fifth one arrives on July 13th and the Larian development team revealed to us what to expect of it.

After this update you have to start the game with a new character, from the beginning, so you can’t carry over your save file. The reason is that the new update brings big changes to the gameplay. For example, you can activate spells to roll the dice which can help you get a higher roll then you would usually get, and you can also ask your comrades to help you with their spells.

In combat, on the other hand, you will get an opportunity to use an attack that will not kill your opponent, which comes in handy when you want to rob some characters without sending them to the eternal hunting grounds. You will be able to assign a background role to your character, which will bring him extra XP if you play accordingly. For example, if you set him the role of a thief, you will get extra experience points when you solve tasks by stealing.

A significant change is related to camping. Until now, the camp has always been unrelated to the place where the rest was initiated, so your team would end up in the woods even though the camp was started in a cave. Now this will no longer be the case because the camp will be tied to the location where the team stopped.

There are more changes and new stuff that expand and deepen Baldur’s Gate 3, so if you’re willing you’ll be able to check it all out next week. The next update, sixth in a row, will focus on adding new quests and new areas to the game.

- This article was updated on July 9th, 2021 at 9:25 am