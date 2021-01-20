Black Desert SEA Continues to Celebrate it’s 3-Year Anniversary with New Events

Pearl Abyss have today announced the 3rd-anniversary festivities will continue in their MMORPG Black Desert SEA. To mark the occasion, new in-game events are now available offering fresh challenges and gear.

Kagtum Riders, boss of the Dark Rift, have interrupted celebrations. Adventures have until February 10th to defeat these beasts and earn themselves some precious rewards, including Kagtum Rider’s Claws, which can be exchanged for decorative items such as Maehwa Hair Ornaments and Cherry Blossom Earrings.

Also available, until February 3rd, is a special quest that rewards Adventurers with Energy Recovery items such as Cron Stones and Special Mango Juice. Last weeks celebratory events will also continue to take place and reward all who participate.

Additionally, starting today, new Life Content will offer a generous bounty of items each week until February 3rd. A Snowflake event will also take place alongside these Challenges until February 9th. A Snowflake will be awarded for every 30 minutes of gameplay, and trading in these Snowflakes will gain Adventurers rewards including special Ornament Boxes, which can be opened for various items.