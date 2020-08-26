Black Ops Cold War is a Direct Sequel to Black Ops 1

Even though there have been four Black Ops games, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a direct sequel to the first Black Ops game. Fan-favorite characters like Woods, Mason, and Hudson are returning, but you play as your own custom character during the campaign.

In typical Black Ops fashion, the campaign will be a political thriller that sends players around the globe to wildly different locales. Throughout the Black Ops Cold War campaign, you’ll visit East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet-era Moscow, and more. You’re tasked with finding Perseus, the Soviet agent that was mentioned in the game’s teaser trailer earlier this month. Perseus is on a mission to destabilize the global balance of power, and it’s up to you to stop him.

“Our mantra for the campaign,” said Raven senior creative director Dan Vondrak, “was a return to the pillars that built the Black Ops franchise. Deniable operations, conspiracy grounded in history, and of course, a good dose of paranoia and mind fuckery.” The campaign blends all of these together to blur the lines between truth and deception. “While other games are ripped from the headlines, Black Ops lives between the headlines,” continued Vondrak. “It’s not the history you know, it’s the history you think you know.”

The Black Ops Cold War campaign is set in the 1980s, a time of conspiracies, paranoia, and political tension. It will feature a mixture of high-octane action and covert operations that will feel reminiscent of the first Black Ops game from 2010. Player choice and freedom are key components of the campaign, even going so far as to let players create their own custom characters. Not only that, but the game will feature unlockable side missions and multiple endings. “All these elements together along with that Black Ops tone has really created something that we feel is worthy of a sequel to Black Ops 1.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released on November 13 for current-gen consoles and PC with next-gen versions following soon after.

- This article was updated on:August 26th, 2020