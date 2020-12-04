Black Ops Cold War Season One Start Date Delayed

The first season for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War was slated to arrive on December 10th. This date would’ve marked the first of many free content drops for Black Ops Cold War, which includes a number of Operators, weapons, player progression elements, as well as unlockable Battle Pass rewards in the Cold War multiplayer suite or the free-to-play Warzone mode.

You’re going to have to mark off a new date for this as it has been delayed, if only so slightly. The new release date for Season One in Cold War is now set for December 16th according to an announcement by Activision. While this isn’t ideal, to make it up to players Treyarch is going to be offering Double XP and Double Weapon XP in the game from December 12th 10AM PT until the launch of the new content.

Cold War players are going to be able to get free bundles as well. For those that played in the “pre-season” Players simply need to log in to the game between December 8th and December 15th to claim both of the offerings.

What’s in Season One for Black Ops Cold War

We don’t know all the specifics just yet, but there’s going to be new multiplayer maps, 6v6 modes and playlists, gun fight mode with new maps, a new Fireteam map and that’s just for standard multiplayer. You can also expect that Zombies will get some new modes and challenges, as well as a new Prestige system for Seasons with 1000 levels to progress through.

Free Black Ops Cold War Bundles

As for those free bundles, there are going to be two that can be unlocked. The “Field Research” Bundle and the “Certified” Bundle.

Field Research Bundle

1 Epic Operator Skin (Park)

1 Epic SMG Weapon Blueprint

1 Epic Reticle

1 Epic Calling Card

1 Rare Weapon Charm

Certified Bundle

1 Epic Operator Bundle (Garcia)

1 Rare Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

1 Epic Reticle

1 Epic Weapon Charm

Just remember to login between the 8th and 15th of December to claim these items.