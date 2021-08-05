Borderlands 3: Vault Card 2 is Available Now

With Borderlands 3’s content slowly winding down in preparation for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the only updates coming to the game in the foreseeable future are probably weapon balances, character tweaks, gameplay optimizations, and Vault Cards. In Patch 1.25, the second of three Vault Cards was added.

What are Vault Cards?

Vault Cards are Borderlands 3’s adaptation of the widely known ‘battle passes’ in video games. Play the game and unlock various items along the way. Earning XP progresses your levels on the card, with each tier unlocking a random piece of gear from the card’s rewards, eridium, or keys.

The aforementioned keys come as either standard vault card keys or diamond keys. The standard keys are added into your inventory so you can manually unlock a certain item you have your eyes on. Diamond keys, on the other hand, are a much more rare unlock per level, but grant you access to the Diamond Armory, a recently added room in Sanctuary III. The Diamond Armory is basically the ultimate loot room, offering drops from some of the hardest or most tedious grinds from the game. You can only pick one shield mod, one gun, and one grenade mod in a set amount of time.

There are additional incentives to help unlock the items or keys along the way. You’ll have a set of three daily challenges and one weekly challenge per card. However, you do not need to worry about timeliness or FOMO. You can work on these cards at your own pace. Unlike battle passes, Vault Cards do not have an end date. To learn more about Vault Cards, the mechanics, and keys, go here.

The Rewards

Much like the first Vault Card, the second Vault Card has its own set of rewards that make many references from previous Borderlands titles. According to Gearbox, “fans of the Tales from the Borderlands will particularly love the four new Vault Hunter Heads” in this second Vault Card.

The contents of this second Vault Card include:

4 pieces of new Legendary gear (2 SMGs, 1 Grenade Mod, and 1 Artifact)

4 Vault Hunter Heads

4 shared Vault Hunter Skins

5 ECHO Device skins

1 Weapon skin

6 Weapon Trinkets

2 Emotes

2 Room Decorations

Daily Challenges refresh at 9 AM PST / 12PM EST while Weeklies refresh every Thursday at the same time as the dailies. I recommend that you try prioritizing these challenges as much as you can to break away from a monotonous, late-game grind. It helps make the game feel refreshing and encourages revisiting old areas that we may oftentimes overlook. Plus, the XP and eridium compensation for completing these challenges are worth the change in scenery.

Vault Card 3 will be coming out later this year. Borderlands 3 is available now on PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Series X/S, PC, and Stadia. You can read our review of the game here.