California is voting on something that could flip five congressional seats, and the GOP is furious

California voters are deciding on Proposition 50, a ballot measure that would change the borders of five congressional districts to help Democrats. The vote has created a big fight between the two parties, and the results could affect the 2026 midterm elections across the country.

Recommended Videos

According to ABC News, if Proposition 50 passes, it would create a new map that makes five districts easier for Democrats to win. This could let Democrats take those seats in the midterms. Big names in the Democratic Party like California Governor Gavin Newsom and former President Barack Obama are pushing people to vote yes.

Democrats want this change because Texas Republicans recently redrew their own maps in an unusual move that could help them win five more seats in 2026. President Donald Trump encouraged the Texas redistricting. Democrats think Proposition 50 is a way to fight back and make things more fair. “We have a chance at least to create a level playing field in the upcoming midterm elections,” Obama said during a recent call with supporters of the campaign to vote yes.

It’s not just about the Californians

Democrats across the country have gotten behind this measure because they hope it will encourage similar moves in other states where Republicans have redrawn district lines. Hannah Milgrom, who speaks for the Yes on 50 campaign, told ABC News that her group has been working with more than 230 local organizations.

The measure has also brought attention to Newsom’s worries about where American politics is headed under the current administration.

Christian Grose teaches political science at the University of Southern California. He told ABC News why this matters so much. “Prop 50 will have a big impact on the midterms … the U.S. House margin right now is so narrow that every seat in every state could make a difference for which party controls Congress,” he said.

This is it. One measure. One vote. Drop your ballot today or vote Tuesday. Prop 50 stops California from becoming the next Texas — where maps are rigged to steal Congress. Your food, healthcare, child care, senior care depend on this. #CAVoteYesProp50 pic.twitter.com/i73qoTjckh — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) November 3, 2025

Not everyone thinks this is a good idea. Republican Representative Kevin Kiley would see his district change to favor Democrats if the measure passes. He called this kind of political map drawing a “plague on democracy” and told ABC News, “I think it takes power away from voters, undermines the fairness of elections and degrades representative government.”

Groups fighting against Proposition 50 include ones backed by wealthy donor Charles T. Munger Jr. and former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. Even Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor and former California governor who used to support fair redistricting, is against it. He said in September, “If you vote yes on that, you’re going backwards.”

PROP 50 TAKES CALIFORNIA BACKWARDS



CALIFORNIANS CREATED THE GOLD STANDARD FOR FAIR ELECTIONS: INDEPENDENT, CITIZEN-LED REDISTRICTING THAT ENSURES VOTERS PICK THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND.



PROP 50 WOULD TEAR THAT DOWN, EVEN TEMPORARILY, AND HAND THE POWER BACK… pic.twitter.com/dMZyhB6dbw — Mike Netter (@nettermike) September 18, 2025

Grose said that if Proposition 50 wins by a lot, it could show Democratic donors that people are excited about the party. It might also push other states with Democratic or Republican control to redraw their own congressional maps. He thinks Democrats are really motivated because of what they see as bigger problems in the country.

“Democrats, maybe nationally, are viewing things as an existential threat; are viewing Trump as an existential threat. So anything that pushes back against Trump, anything that helps Democrats, is resonating,” Grose said. Governor Newsom has dealt with other tough policy fights in recent months, but Proposition 50 is one of his biggest political efforts before the midterms.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy