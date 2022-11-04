Update 1.08 is now available for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Infinity Ward has released multiple post-launch patches for Modern Warfare 2 since it launched last week, but this is the first major update for the game. It contains a ton of general changes including crash fixes, camo bug fixes, performance improvements, and the return of attachment tuning. If you’re on PlayStation then this patch weighs in at just under a gigabyte, but it’s surprisingly nearly 50 GB on Xbox platforms. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 update 1.08.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.08 Patch Notes

General Updates

We’ve addressed a number of crashes affecting players across all platforms including the bug that caused certain players partied-up in game to crash when matchmaking. Last night’s update should provide additional stability in terms of crashing. We will continue to monitor live issue reports and provide resolutions as soon as we are able.

We have made general game improvements including: Fix for various camos not unlocking during progression. Fixed framerate drop issues. Addressed known freezing issues. Overall performance improvements. Added fixes for stuttering and lag issues.



PC

A recent NVIDIA hotfix addressed some critical issues. Please make sure you are running the game on drivers 526.61.

The PC benchmark map has been updated with a more accurate reading of the FPS display.

Be sure to follow our friends at Beenox for additional updates for MW2 on PC.

Weapons

We are actively collecting weapon performance/usage data and will provide detailed updates on weapon-balancing with the launch of Season 01.

Last week we disabled the attachment tuning feature due to an issue affecting players with 4 or more tuned attachments equipped at once. We re-enabled attachment tuning in last night’s update so players should not encounter further issues equipping attachments on a weapon.

Multiplayer

Enemy or live ping will remain disabled in multiplayer until a fix is implemented with the launch of Season 01. This is due to a bug where ping remained on some players after death. KBM players are currently still able to danger ping.

The player icon on the minimap will no longer disappear after a player is revived in certain modes.

Maps/Playlists

We have added Breenbergh Hotel into Third Person Moshpit

There are no significant map changes, but we have patched various exploits and geometry bugs in the days since launch. We’ll continue to address small fixes through daily updates.

UI/UX

We continue to refine our UI and will have more details in the Season 01 launch notes.

In addition to changes that we have already made, we are also actively tracking live issues. Some of the known issues at present include:

We are aware of the following issues and fixes are in the works Riot shield provides invincibility against chopper gunner and VTOL DDOS Field upgrade availability bug A bug affecting helicopter height, which allows them to leave the map in some instances



- This article was updated on November 4th, 2022