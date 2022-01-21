Call of Duty: Vanguard January 20 Patch Notes: Shotgun Nerfs and Zombies Fixes

January 20 Update Patch Notes have arrived for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added to this patch. This update is shaping up to be among the biggest updates of the game and brings in a lot of bug fixes, nerfs to shotguns for multiplayer and some bug fixes for Vanguard’s Zombies mode. Shotguns have dominated the game since its launch and this update brings a much-needed second round of nerf.

Sledgehammer Games has even patched an issue that rendered missing challenge details when previewing the Welgun SMG after unlocking its quests in multiplayer mode. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Vanguard January 20 Update.

Call of Duty: Vanguard January 20 Patch Notes

MULTIPLAYER

Bug Fixes

Weapons

Longshots now count when achieved through Incendiary Round’s damage over time

When previewing the Welgun after unlocking Challenges in Multiplayer, the Welgun is no longer missing challenge details

Corrected unintended behavior with Buck and Slug, which resulted in players getting headshot bonuses when shooting limbs

Perks

Players with the Fortified Perk are no longer immune to any fire damage including Flamenaut and Incendiary Grenade

Killstreaks

Fixed an issue where some players would not retain their Killstreaks in between rounds

Users can no longer gain infinite ammo with a Killstreak bug exploit

Weapon Balancing

Shotguns

Akimbo Double Barrel Shotgun

Damage has been reduced

Attachments

Buck and Slug

Range has been reduced

Adjusted CDL Recipes with the following:

Match start timer is now 30 seconds

Removed FMJ from Restricted List

Respawn Delay Timer set to 3.5 seconds

Suicide Respawn Delay Timer set to 4.5 seconds

Added Incendiary Grenades to Restricted List

Added Bombing Run to Restricted List

All Killstreaks, except Artillery Strike and Cruise Missile, are restricted and not able to be used while in Ranked matches

ZOMBIES

Artifacts

Addressed an issue that could occasionally prevent the player’s Artifact from working properly after using a Self-Revive.

Support

Addressed an issue where Support weapons could provide infinite ammo.

Raven Software also came up with an update for Call of Duty: Warzone on January 20 which significantly buffs the Katana melee weapon and fixes many in-game bugs and issues in the battle royale mode. You can take a look at the Warzone patch notes to see what’s changed. Activision has pushed the launch of Vanguard and Warzone’s Season 2 as they need more time to improve the experience and fix a lot of the ongoing issues.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC via Battle.net. Additionally, Call of Duty: Warzone is free to play on all the aforementioned platforms.