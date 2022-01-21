Call of Duty: Vanguard January 20 Patch Notes: Shotgun Nerfs and Zombies Fixes

January 20 Update Patch Notes have arrived for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added to this patch. This update is shaping up to be among the biggest updates of the game and brings in a lot of bug fixes, nerfs to shotguns for multiplayer and some bug fixes for Vanguard’s Zombies mode. Shotguns have dominated the game since its launch and this update brings a much-needed second round of nerf.
Sledgehammer Games has even patched an issue that rendered missing challenge details when previewing the Welgun SMG after unlocking its quests in multiplayer mode. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Vanguard January 20 Update.
Call of Duty: Vanguard January 20 Patch Notes
MULTIPLAYER
Bug Fixes
- Weapons
- Longshots now count when achieved through Incendiary Round’s damage over time
- When previewing the Welgun after unlocking Challenges in Multiplayer, the Welgun is no longer missing challenge details
- Corrected unintended behavior with Buck and Slug, which resulted in players getting headshot bonuses when shooting limbs
- Perks
- Players with the Fortified Perk are no longer immune to any fire damage including Flamenaut and Incendiary Grenade
- Killstreaks
- Fixed an issue where some players would not retain their Killstreaks in between rounds
- Users can no longer gain infinite ammo with a Killstreak bug exploit
Weapon Balancing
- Shotguns
- Akimbo Double Barrel Shotgun
- Damage has been reduced
- Attachments
- Buck and Slug
- Range has been reduced
Adjusted CDL Recipes with the following:
- Match start timer is now 30 seconds
- Removed FMJ from Restricted List
- Respawn Delay Timer set to 3.5 seconds
- Suicide Respawn Delay Timer set to 4.5 seconds
- Added Incendiary Grenades to Restricted List
- Added Bombing Run to Restricted List
- All Killstreaks, except Artillery Strike and Cruise Missile, are restricted and not able to be used while in Ranked matches
ZOMBIES
- Artifacts
- Addressed an issue that could occasionally prevent the player’s Artifact from working properly after using a Self-Revive.
- Support
- Addressed an issue where Support weapons could provide infinite ammo.
Raven Software also came up with an update for Call of Duty: Warzone on January 20 which significantly buffs the Katana melee weapon and fixes many in-game bugs and issues in the battle royale mode. You can take a look at the Warzone patch notes to see what’s changed. Activision has pushed the launch of Vanguard and Warzone’s Season 2 as they need more time to improve the experience and fix a lot of the ongoing issues.
Call of Duty: Vanguard is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC via Battle.net. Additionally, Call of Duty: Warzone is free to play on all the aforementioned platforms.