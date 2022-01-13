Call of Duty: Vanguard – How to Unlock the Welgun SMG

Unlock the brand new Welgun SMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

January 13th, 2022 by Shubhendu Vatsa

The newest update of Call of Duty: Vanguard is here and there’s a new Welgun SMG up for grabs, a part of an in-game challenge as part of the season 1.5 update. The official description of the Welgun submachine gun says it’s a “heavy full-auto SMG with lethality and range for short- to medium-range engagements.” This Season 1 Reloaded update for Vanguard introduces loads of brand new content and various stability and bug fixes.

Coming back to our newly added Welgun submachine gun is similar to the Sten and the Owen Gun and as per the developers, “whether it is used with its standard ammo in Extra Extended Magazines, which doubles its round count per magazine, or a 48 Round Drum of .380 ammo, close-quarters specialists can make it work in their standard Warzone Pacific or Vanguard Multiplayer Loadouts, especially in large squads or higher-intensity modes.”

The challenge for unlocking the Welgun SMG will be available in-game as of January 13 and can be unlocked once the challenge is officially added to the game. Once you get the weapon in Vanguard, it can be used in Warzone too. Here’s how to unlock the Welgun SMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

How to Unlock the Welgun SMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard

​In order to unlock the Welgun SMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard, you will need to perform the following challenge:

  • Get 10 kills with an SMG while aiming down sights in a single match 15 times.

This challenge might be the easiest as far as unlocking challenges get, however, the challenge can be a bit time-consuming. Players will have to get 10 kills with any SMG weapon while aiming down sights in a single game and repeat the same 15 times to get the Welgun SMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard. You can quickly perform this challenge in Vanguard’s Shipment or Das Haus playlists. However, repeating the same for 15 matches is the difficult part.

Apart from the new weapon, the latest update even brings the Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan — Levi Edition Bundle as part of Attack on Titan x Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone collab. The bundle will comprise 10 items and will arrive in the in-game Item shop on January 20.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC via Battle.net. Additionally, Call of Duty: Warzone is free to play on the aforementioned platforms.

