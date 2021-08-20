Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Massive File Size Revealed

Call of Duty fans received great news earlier this week as Activision and Sledgehammer Games officially revealed the franchise’s new title, Call of Duty: Vanguard. But nothing is perfect, since it seems players will have to reserve a lot, and I mean a LOT, of space on their discs for the upcoming game in the acclaimed first-person shooter franchise.

The number? Well, right now, according to the game’s product page on the Microsoft Store, you will need to reserve at least 75 GB for the standard version of the game, but if you plan on getting the ultimate version, which features all the game’s features, which we can assume contains the game’s online multiplayer mode, the new zombie’s mode, and more, you will need to reserve at least 270.06 GB.

In Call of Duty: Vanguard, players will be able to experience a new solo campaign, which will take the franchise back to the WWII era, as they battle across the globe as they will take part in the birth of the Special Forces. The game will also feature a revamped multiplayer experience featuring multiple maps and modes. You can check out a thoughtful look at the game’s modes here.

You can also check out Call of Duty: Vanguard’s official reveal trailer below, as well as its official description, present on the game’s official site:

”This is WWII combat like never before. Witness the origins of Special Forces as you play a pivotal role and change the face of history, forming Task Force One in a gripping Campaign across four major theaters of war. Become an original Special Forces Operator in an online Multiplayer rich in innovation with 20 maps available at launch. Prepare for a franchise-first, universe-expanding Zombies crossover. Immerse yourself in a fully integrated Call of Duty®: Warzone™ experience featuring a new and massive map. This is the most connected Call of Duty ever, all powered by the next generation Call of Duty® engine introduced in Modern Warfare®.”

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available on November 5th, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs.