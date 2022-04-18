Call of Duty: Vanguard Update 1.16 Patch Notes

Another update out for Vanguard Multiplayer & Zombies

April 18th, 2022 by Chris Park

Update 1.16 has arrived for Call of Duty: Vanguard and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this latest patch for the game.  This update adds changes and fixes across the multiplayer and zombies game modes, as well as addressing issues in the user interface and in some of the bundles and cosmetics in the game.

The changes found in Update 1.16 are small compared to previous releases, but necessary fixes regardless.  Find the full patch notes for update 1.16 below:

Call of Duty: Vanguard Update 1.16 Patch Notes

Multiplayer

Maps

  • Castle
    • Addressed an issue where Operators could be invisible during the MVP Voting phase.

Modes

  • Search & Destroy
    • Bomb timers will now always be shown on the HUD.
  • Arms Race
    • Improved physics when colliding with a Nebula Crate using the CD12 Transport vehicle.

Weapons

  • Combat Shield (Melee)
    • Addressed an issue that caused Operator heads to disappear when using a Combat Shield and Akimbo weapons.

Killstreaks

  • Glide Bomb (5 Kills)
    • Targetting UI elements will no longer persist if a teammate uses a Ball Turret Gunner while the player’s Glide Bomb is active.

Ranked Play

  • Addressed an issue that prevented some players from being placed on a Ladder after completing their 5 Skill Evaluation matches.

User Interface & Experience

  • Progression is now accurately displayed on the Rank widget in Multiplayer menus.
  • Players can now access the Armory while the cross-platform play option is disabled.
  • Operators will now showcase the correct Weapon during the countdown of a Free-for-All match.
  • Fixed a crash when resuming the game from an idle state on Xbox consoles.
Bundles & Cosmetics

  • The Hard Shell Bundle will now grant the correct item for the Typhoon Weapon Charm.
  • Addressed an issue that prevented Halima’s face from properly animating during loot previews.

ZOMBIES

Stability

  • Addressed a stability issue where players would be kicked from a match when reviving a player using melee and tactical items only.
  • Added stability fixes for crashes that would occur while inspecting the Decimator Shield or Ray Gun. Weapon inspects for both of these items have been enabled.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is currently available across numerous platforms, including the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5, and PC.

- This article was updated on April 18th, 2022

