Update 1.13 has arrived for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the first update to arrive for Vanguard since the launch of Season 2 earlier this week, and it contains a few minor bug fixes and improvements. Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Ranked Play mode was initially supposed to launch today as well, but Sledgehammer Games has decided to delay the mode due to an unexpected bug being present. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Vanguard update 1.13.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Update 1.13 Patch Notes

MULTIPLAYER UPDATES

Social

Fixed a bug that resulted in a spontaneous crash when scrolling through friends lists

Weapons

The Sten Mk5 Historia weapon blueprint spawns as a STG 44 on public MP matches

Bundles

Attack on Titan – Levi Edition Bundle The Sten Historia weapon blueprint will no longer spawns as the STG44 in public Multiplayer matches

Paradise Lost Bundle Halima’s skin Fire Brand is now consistent with the preview.

Final Flight Bundle The Hawk Blueprint will no longer use Ironsights instead of the Scope when Aiming Down Sights



Battle Pass

Tier 20 Reward “Beatrice Parisian skin” An issue with the Beatrice Parisian skin has been fixed. All Tier 20 players have been granted this item retroactively.



ZOMBIES UPDATES

Wonder Weapons

Addressed an issue where the Decimator Shield would not respawn in the Corrupted Lands Arena if the player died.

RANKED PLAY BETA

Due to a stat-breaking issue that only appears in the live game environment, the Ranked Play Beta will not go live the morning of 2/17 as expected. Stay tuned to @Treyarch on Twitter for updates on launch timing while a fix is implemented.

New Pillar Mode will be available via the Vanguard Main Menu allowing players to play competitively, earn a Seasonal Skill Rating, compete in biweekly Ladder Events, and earn Ranked Play rewards.

Competitive Game Modes, Maps, and Settings

Play competitive 4v4 using the same modes, maps, and settings used in the Call of Duty League ruleset.

Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks are restricted based on official CDL competitive rules.

Game Modes: CDL Hardpoint, CDL Control, CDL Search & Destroy.

All unrestricted content is unlocked for players regardless of their current Military Rank Progression to ensure a level playing field for all players.

Seasonal Skill Rating

See where you stack up competitively each season by earning a visible Skill Rating (SR) and advancing your way through Skill Divisions and Tiers.

Play 5 Skill Evaluation Matches each season to earn a Seasonal Skill Rating and placement in one of 7 Skill Divisions. Each Skill Division has 5 Tiers.

Earn or lose Skill Rating after each match based on win/loss and personal performance.

Skill Ratings are reset at the end of each season.

Progressive Rank

Progressive Rank celebrates the player’s Ranked Play journey and success in Ladder Events.

Players start UNRANKED and earn Rank 1 the first time they are placed on a Ladder.

Progress your Rank by earning Stars based on final Ladder Event position.

There are 50 Ranks to earn in Vanguard Ranked Play. Rank carries over from season to season and is never reset.

Rewards

Earn a Calling Card and Emblem every 5 Ranks.

Reach Rank 50 to unlock the Ranked Royalty Solange Operator Skin, an animated Calling Card, and Emblem.

At the end of each season, earn an animated Emblem that celebrates your highest Skill Division that season.

Unlocked rewards can be used in both Vanguard and Warzone.

Additional Ranked Play Rewards such as Weapon Blueprints, Camos, Charms, a Master Skill Division Operator Skin, and more are coming in-season.

Each additional Ranked Play season will feature a new set of exclusive rewards to earn.

Ladder Events

Compete in 50-player Tournament Ladder Events to earn Stars and progress your Ranked Play Progressive Rank.

Play in 2 Ladder Events a week: Weekday Ladder (Monday-Friday) & Weekend Ladder (Friday-Monday).

After completing your 5 Skill Evaluation Matches, play 1 Placement Match while a Ladder Event is active to get placed on a 50-player Ladder.

Earn 200 Bonus Points the first time you are placed on each Ladder.

Earn 100 Ladder Points after each win and -61 Ladder Points after each loss.

Each day of a Ladder Event, earn 20 Bonus Points after each of your first 5 wins of the day up to a maximum of 100 Daily Bonus Points.

At the end of each Ladder Event, Stars are awarded based on final Ladder Position: 1st = 5 Stars Top 5 = 4 Stars Top 10 = 3 Stars Top 25 = 2 Stars Top 50 = 1 Star

Competitive Integrity Features Players who disconnect or quit matches will receive Ladder Point and SR penalties as well as temporary suspensions, with escalating penalties for repeat offenders. Repeated Friendly Fire will also result in players being kicked from games and receiving penalties and suspensions. If a player quits or disconnects before the start of a match, the match will be canceled, and the remaining players will be returned to the main menu.

Party SR Restrictions To ensure competitive and balanced matches, players can only party up with other players with similar Skill Ratings: Challenger & Master Players: Parties must be within 500 SR. Elite & Expert Players: Parties must be within 1000 SR. Advanced, Specialist & Contender Players: No Party Restrictions. Players in Expert or higher may not form Parties with players who haven’t yet completed their Seasonal Skill Evaluation Matches.



Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.