Call of Duty: Vanguard’s First Gameplay to be Revealed on Gamescom Opening Night Live

The day on which the Gamescom Opening Live will take place is getting closer and closer, and as the days go by, Geoff Keighley continues to review the games and the attractions to be featured on the event, this time, revealing that the Opening Live will feature the first raw gameplay of Activision and Sledgehammer Games’ Call of Duty: Vanguard, but that’s not all, since he also revealed that the playthrough will count with special guests Laura Bailey, who plays one of the game’s protagonists, the Lieutenant Polina Petrova, and representatives from Sledgehammer Games.

Wednesday, see the first raw, real next-gen gameplay of @CallofDuty Vanguard during @gamescom Opening Night Live Don't miss an extended level play through with special guests Laura Bailey (@LauraBaileyVO) and @SHGames Watch Live at https://t.co/AFycLZXKPd pic.twitter.com/AwilLejMvh — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 21, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard will bring the franchise back to the WWII, as they play in a new single-player campaign which will reveal how the Special Forces came to be. If you plan on getting the game, make sure you have the space since it will weigh at least 75 GB.

You can check out the official synopsis of Call of Duty: Vanguard below, as is featured on its official site:

”This is WWII combat like never before. Witness the origins of Special Forces as you play a pivotal role and change the face of history, forming Task Force One in a gripping Campaign across four major theaters of war. Become an original Special Forces Operator in an online Multiplayer rich in innovation with 20 maps available at launch. Prepare for a franchise-first, universe-expanding Zombies crossover. Immerse yourself in a fully integrated Call of Duty®: Warzone™ experience featuring a new and massive map. This is the most connected Call of Duty ever, all powered by the next generation Call of Duty® engine introduced in Modern Warfare®.”

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to be released on November 5th, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

