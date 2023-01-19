Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Will Feature Gunsmith

The battle royale trend is still doing well in most countries, and gamers worldwide are eager to experience the thrill of games like Apex Legends, PUBG, and Warzone bring to their mobile devices. Luckily for them, Call of Duty developers are working on Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, a mobile version of the acclaimed battle royale shooter still being played today. Many mobile games lack the depth of a triple-A release, but Warzone Mobile promises to bring an acclaimed feature from a past title.

On January 17, the official Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Twitter account tweeted about an acclaimed feature that will come to the game. According to the tweet, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will feature the Gunsmith, a known feature that allows players to customize the weapon’s performance and appearance. Fine-tuning it to perform just as players want before their next matches in the mobile battle royale.

Gunsmith should be part of our next Limited Release update. We'll confirm later once we get there, so check back then 👍 — Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (@WarzoneMobile) January 17, 2023

So far, the tweet has gotten positive feedback from the community, and more players are interacting with it. Many mobile games are created for casual users looking for a quick match between tasks or study breaks.

Including the Gunsmith in a mobile game like this will make players dedicate more hours to fine-tuning their weapons. Rewarding dedicated players who take the game more seriously. Competitive players will be the ones who take advantage of this feature the most.

Mobile esports has kept growing over the years, and Warzone Mobile could be another title that cements itself as one of the new titles that create its esports scene.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is getting attention from the mobile gaming community. According to their official Twitter account, the developers plan to obtain 35 million pre-registered users globally and release the game in 2023.

Mobile gaming is full of battle royale titles that try to mimic triple-A features, most of them failing, so Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile developers should have an advantage over many small studios who look for easy installation, captivating players with flashy trailers and enticing intros. Mobile games are notorious for tricking players with trailers and impressive cinematics, so seeing the Call of Duty logo should inspire some confidence in new players.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will release on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023