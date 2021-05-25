Cloudpunk Gets Sequel-Sized City of Ghosts DLC

There’s nothing quite like a good indie, drawing you into a limited yet intense story filled with all sorts of charm, nuance, and satisfaction. Some of the world’s best games are indies, with titles like Hades from Supergiant Games proving to be a serious contender for Game of the Year at 2020’s The Game Awards event. One indie which is considered a sleeper hit by many is ION LANDS’ Cloudpunk, an adventure RPG taking you into the intriguing underworld of Nivalis. If you’re one of the few who found and quickly fell in love with it, its DLC should be all sorts of enjoyment. Cloudpunk – City of Ghosts, has officially released, bring fans back into the world of Nivalis and into the shoes of Rania, alongside a new friend.|

This sequel-esque DLC brings us into a more dangerous and sleazy version of the Nivalis we once knew. Rania isn’t being done any favors either, as three adversaries look to put an end to her activities. On one front is the massive delivery corporation of Curzona, which is giving her plenty of unwelcome attention. She also has a group of AI worshipping zealots after her, looking to stop her at every twist and turn. And if that isn’t bad enough, the Debt Corps seek her due funds through the use of a homicidal robot.

On the other side of town though is a new main character, going by the name of Hayse. This gambling addict has caught himself in quite the hefty debt, seeing it need to be repaid before the morning. With his rationality being very much in the question, and an android who’s less than helpful to his situation, Hayse’s chances of success are slim and dropping quite quickly. How both their stories will intersect and resolve is up to you to find out.

Cloudpunk – City of Ghosts is available on Steam for $14.99. It's also currently on a launch week sale if you'd like to save yourself a few bucks.