Congress is quietly passing an act that will fuse US and Israeli militaries together, and it’s despite the negative public sentiment

Congress has quietly introduced a significant legislative shift that would fundamentally change the relationship between the United States and Israeli militaries. Buried within the House version of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, which was released on Tuesday, is section 224, Responsible Statecraft reported.

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This provision is titled United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative, and it represents a move toward a level of integration that goes far beyond any previous military assistance programs. Since 1948, Israel has received over $200 billion in inflation-adjusted military aid, but this proposal seeks to weave the two military infrastructures together in a way that is entirely unprecedented.

If this section becomes law, it will establish a framework for bilateral research, development, and the co-production of weaponry. It also covers licensing agreements and a wide range of joint ventures that effectively merge aspects of the military-industrial complex of both nations. While the United States and Israel have already collaborated extensively on missile defense systems, this new initiative expands that cooperation into almost every modern facet of defense technology. We are talking about artificial intelligence, quantum computing, autonomous systems, cyber warfare, directed energy, and even biotechnology.

The most striking part of this proposal is the inclusion of language regarding network integration and data fusion

From a tech perspective, this implies that the data streams powering the United States military could soon be shared directly with the Israeli military. This represents a level of technical and operational entanglement that the United States does not have with any other country on the planet.

While the United States maintains close ties with NATO partners through frameworks like the Defence Production Action Plan, those relationships are generally structured around specific supply chains and arms sales. The United States often provides weapons to foreign nations, but those countries rarely contribute to the manufacturing process to this degree, with the exception of specific global supply chains like the F-35.

If the provision in the NDAA to integrate/synchronize the U.S. and Israeli militaries (section 224) makes it out of committee, I’ll offer an amendment to strip it from the bill on the floor.



We are a sovereign country.https://t.co/HwvSXXxKlW pic.twitter.com/2vIkjLatEE — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 30, 2026

Section 224 changes the nature of this relationship into something much more permanent and opaque. By fusing defense sectors in critical areas like autonomous systems and cyber technology, the proposal creates a deep, structural dependency. This shift also provides a new mechanism for influence within the United States.

The Israeli government has the potential to expand its presence by establishing or growing co-production facilities in various states, such as the ones already operating in Mississippi and Arkansas. By creating jobs on American soil, the Israeli government can effectively secure political support from members of Congress who represent those specific districts. It is a powerful lever that could make the American political system even more susceptible to the specific agendas of the Israeli government, particularly regarding military conflicts in the Middle East.

This shift from the traditional aid model to a model of total military integration has serious implications for transparency and accountability. As noted in a recent Quincy Institute brief authored by Steven Simon, moving these operations into the machinery of defense acquisition effectively strips away the political and diplomatic oversight that usually accompanies public aid votes. Instead of an annual, visible debate, the relationship would be managed through the complex and often hidden world of defense procurement. This leads to a scenario where the partnership is simultaneously much deeper and far less accountable to the public.

This proposal arrives at a moment when the American public is expressing significant distrust toward the Israeli government. Recent polling data highlights a massive disconnect between the general population and the current legislative path. An Institute for Global Affairs poll released earlier this week found that only 16 percent of respondents believe the United States should continue supplying Israel with weapons without any new restrictions.

Meanwhile, 38 percent want to stop the supply of weapons entirely, and another 24 percent want to see those weapons conditioned on their usage. Furthermore, a mid-May poll from the New York Times and Sienna indicated that 64 percent of respondents believe it was wrong for President Trump to engage in the war with Iran.

Despite these numbers, leadership in both political parties continues to push for this integration. The legislative text is being shaped behind the scenes before it reaches the full congressional body for a broader debate. Some members of Congress are beginning to speak out against this trend.

On Tuesday, Senator Chris Van Hollen wrote in the New York Times that, “The Democratic Party has provided reflexive and unconditional support to Israeli governments, even as their actions have increasingly undermined American interests and values.” Similarly, Representative Thomas Massie and former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene have previously criticized the influence of the Israel lobby.

The path forward for lawmakers who are concerned about these developments is clear. To prevent this deep integration, they must stop the Israeli-U.S. military-industrial merger before it is finalized. Rejecting section 224 of the NDAA is the only way to avoid this unprecedented level of entanglement at a time when a growing number of Americans are signaling their opposition to Israel’s actions in the region.

The decision to move forward with this integration is happening despite the clear sentiment of the public, and it remains a critical point of contention for the future of American defense policy.

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