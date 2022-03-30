COD Streamer Sets Up Camera to Disprove Hacking Allegations, Shows Hacks Anyway

Hacking accusations are being more common in recent years, and almost every streamer has to deal with them at some point in his career. High-skill games like Call of Duty, Rainbow Six: Siege, and even League of Legends require insane amounts of deliberate practice and dedication, and some esports players and even small-time streamers take a shortcut, hoping to speed up their progress, success, and road to fame.

The Call of Duty community has been hit by a lot of hackers since Call of Duty Warzone was launched back in 2020. The free-to-play title has been dealing with the hacker issue since its launch, and the developers have tried to fix this problem many times, improving their anti-cheat system and even launching a new one last year, but that has not fixed the problem completely.

Yesterday, CharlieIntel’s Twitter page shared an interesting clip showing how a COD streamer was failing at proving his skills at the game without turning to some 3rd party software for some extra help. The video features a COD streamer called “Kenji” playing some matches, everything looks fine until we get to see some red squares across the screen. A clear sign of an aimbot software that outlines the enemy’s position across any surface, wall, or structure. The small clip is almost 30 seconds long, but that was enough to see how this streamer was taking advantage of this 3rd party software to win the match.

A CoD streamer setup a second camera to show his monitor to prove he wasn't a hacker. He then showed his hacks. Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/W3wiY52nzG — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) March 29, 2022

Many Call of Duty content creators have been put under the spotlight for potentially cheating and many of them have denied said accusations and shown proof to clear their names, but this is one of those cases where the one being accused gave us all the proof we needed.

Soon after the hacking exposure, the CCL (College COD League) released a statement in which it banned “Kenji” permanently from all CCL competitions and disqualified the GCU Varsity team for the remaining of the season. The organization has spoken about the issue and stated that they do not condone the streamer’s actions and that he is already suspended from all GCU.

The organization was rather quick with its actions and updates, so we hope they get to recover from this incident. The truth is these kinds of issues are never going to stop and free-to-play titles are the ones most affected by them. Call of Duty: Warzone has lost a lot of players from hacking issues, and it is certainly not the only game that suffers from this.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.