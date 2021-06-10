Control is Now Free on the Epic Games Store

With the Epic Games Store Mega Sale about to come to a close, it’s time to announce the final free mystery game for this sale. Last week saw us picking up Frostpunk which, while not from my favorite genre, is one I’ll have to eventually give a proper try. Given its astonishing reputation, I hope I do as well. If you were expecting something fairly tame for the final mystery game though, I’m happy to tell you that you were gravely mistaken. Control, Remedy Entertainment’s latest foray into the supernatural, is now free on the Epic Games Store (alongside Genshin Impact, technically)! It will be followed up next week by indie titles Hell is other demons and Overcooked 2.

Control puts you in the shoes of Jesse Faden, who’s come to the government building of The Oldest House in search of her brother, who long ago went “missing”. Her search has brought her here, but things are much different than they once seemed. Armed with a shape-shifting gun, Jesse must take on the hiss, discover what happened to her brother, and reveal more about herself. Not all is as meets the eye in this adventure.

Coming from someone who’s gotten their hands on Control in the past, this is one free game you don’t want to miss. Control may not be perfect with its pacing issues, but its gameplay, solid story, and sheer beauty in the supernatural make it a more than worthy adventure. There’s so much to love about The Oldest House, from its wide arsenal through a single gun, combined with powers that make you feel like a god. There just isn’t anything like it, as a good Remedy game should be.

If you pick it up, be sure to let me know what you think! And of course, tell me if you’re excited for either of next week’s indies going free on the Epic Games Store.