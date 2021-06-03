Frostpunk is Now Available for Free on the Epic Games Store

For those of you unaware, the Epic Games Store Mega Sale has been going for a good few weeks now, bringing fans some fresh deals and their iconic coupon promotion, letting you save even more on great games. To help celebrate the sale, Epic has been setting up higher-profile games for its consistent free games program, having started with both NBA 2K21 and Among Us. This week though, fans can pick up city-building survival title Frostpunk for free! Next week, as to be expected, will include another mystery game.

Frostpunk brings fans into a tense, grim future where the world has been taken over by an extreme winter, killing off most of the population. The few that are still alive struggle to make it through each day, but perhaps you can change that. Using the resources at your disposal, and the wits of your fellow survivors, you must build a base camp and construct a thriving town. If humanity has any chance of making it back from the brink of extinction, you’re it.

While many other city builders see you building massive cities, no other provides such a gripping challenge for you to overcome. Throughout your adventures, you’ll have to make tough choices for the good of your people. Whether that be to give supplies to support the children and future workforce or put it towards ensuring your town stays alive, tough calls are the name of the game in Frostpunk. The question is though, are you up to the task, or will you succumb to the frozen wastes? Now’s your chance to find out.

If you’re a fan of this type of game, Frostpunk is a worthwhile pickup. You can also score some of the DLCs, provided you enjoy the base game enough. Will you be picking up Frostpunk on the Epic Games Store? What game do you hope to see next? Let us know!