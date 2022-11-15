Cypher Mains Are Loving the Buffs in Valorant Patch 5.10

Cypher mains are loving update 5.10 and for a good reason. Update 5.10 gave Cypher buffs to his ultimate ability and more. Making it better than before, and many players are already praising the Valorant update that brought the needed improvement to the character.

Update 5.10 went live on November 15, bringing many changes, and fixes to the game. Among the many changes and fixes, Cypher got some needed buffs that will turn this forgotten sentinel into a must-pick in your next ranked matches, and many players are already praising the update on Reddit.

According to a post on a Valorant subreddit, Cypher needed the buffs, and now it should be a lot more appealing when going into ranked mode. The buff will not only allow players to make more elaborated tripwire setups, but it will also allow players to use their ultimate ability on any corpse, no matter how long the enemy has been dead.

Besides those buffs, the ultimate ability will track players twice before running out, allowing Cypher players to get the last ping on their enemy’s location before adjusting their position and setup.

The ultimate ability buff will make Cypher more valuable than ever. Before this update, players had a limited amount of time to use the ultimate ability. As soon as an enemy player died, a timer would start prompting players to use it.

Cypher mains can use their ultimate without worrying about missing their chance on a recently killed enemy, allowing for a more calm and methodical playstyle.

Besides this buff, Cipher received some quality-of-life changes that will make playing with the character a more pleasant experience. Cypher mains should feel on the same level as other sentinel characters like Chamber and Killjoy.

Valorant is a competitive shooter that has been on rapid growth since its release in 2020, and since then, the game has added new characters and maps. Unlike Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant restricts utility items depending on the character or agent that players choose, so keeping a balanced playfield is vital to ensure a fair and competitive environment.

Valorant is available now on PC. For more information about the game, go to the official Valorant Twitter page.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2022