‘I am an innocent man who has been horribly treated’: Trump demands New York drop both cases against him in late-night Truth Social post

President Donald Trump is calling for the immediate dismissal of both the civil and criminal cases brought against him in New York. In a post published on Truth Social around midnight, he declared, “I am an innocent man who has been horribly treated,” while arguing that the legal basis for these cases has fallen apart.

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This came after recent comments from Michael Cohen, who once worked as a lawyer and fixer for the president, reports Mediaite. Cohen was a central figure in both the civil fraud case filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James and the criminal case led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In a Substack post published in January, Cohen said he felt “pressured and coerced” by prosecutors to give testimony that would help secure judgments and convictions against the president. The president is now using those comments to question whether the legal actions against him were valid.

In his late-night post, he called the prosecutions “unAmerican” and a “Political Charade.” He argued that because a key witness’s testimony has been challenged, the cases no longer have the support needed to continue.

The president wrote on Truth Social, “When a Star Witness totally recants, and in every way reveals that he was pressured and coerced to give testimony, and when the Prosecutor admits that this Witness was the single reason that the case was brought, there was no other, how can that Case not be immediately dismissed?”

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 – 𝟭𝟮:𝟬𝟴 𝗔𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝟬𝟲.𝟬𝟮.𝟮𝟲



🚨Trump post destroying the Bragg/James witch hunts after Michael Cohen fully recanted, admitting he was pressured and coerced as their star witness



The hoaxes are collapsing pic.twitter.com/L803zQnkch — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 2, 2026

In the civil fraud case, Cohen testified that the president regularly inflated the value of his assets to get better business terms and loans. A judge initially ordered the president to pay over $450 million in penalties, though that amount was later reduced during the appeals process.

In the criminal case, the president was found guilty on 34 counts tied to the reimbursement of Cohen for payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign. The president has made similar accusations against other officials, including the judge who halted his ballroom in a separate dispute.

In his Substack post, Cohen said his goal was not to defend the president or to revisit his conduct. Instead, he focused on what he described as problematic prosecutorial practices. He claimed prosecutors often used inappropriate leading questions during trial preparation when his answers did not match what they wanted.

He wrote, “I have witnessed firsthand the damage done when prosecutors pick their target first and then seek evidence to fit a predetermined narrative.” The president is now demanding that the legal system act on these claims.

He stated, “Our Constitution, and the Rule of Law, demand immediate and swift dismissal, as well as for the Perpetrators of the Radical Left Lawfare and Weaponization to be held criminally responsible for their terrible misdeeds.”

He closed his message by saying, “Hopefully the Courts will do what everyone knows should be done.” As of writing, the president continues to maintain that these cases were politically motivated, much as he has made shifting claims about Iran’s military in recent interviews, and he is pushing to restore what he calls confidence and honor in the justice system.

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