Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition is Now Free on the Epic Games Store

As it is yet another Thursday, you know just what time it is, it’s time for another Epic Games Store free game! Last week we saw the rather unknown but enjoyable Galactic Civilizations III hit the store, filled with plenty of action for the Civilization fans out there. This week though, something a little jumpier is looking to hit your EGS libraries. Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition is now available for free on the Epic Games Store! It will be followed by the rather honorable turn-based title For the King.

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition tells the story of Dandara. Her world of Salt is on the brink of absolute destruction, with the people of this world oppressed and being shoved further and further into the shadows by an evil force. Despite how the situation looks, the people have one person to look to for hope as they battle this adversary. That person is you. As Dandara, jump from wall to wall as you look to take down the mysterious foes and restore peace to your world before all is lost for good.

This 2D Metroidvania has proven to be quite a bit of fun, with plenty of intricacy and skill to go around. It’s currently sitting at an 87% positive rating on Steam, with some fans quoting its great atmosphere and satisfying gameplay, including many checkpoints to get back into the action. Metroidvania fans should have a look at this title, especially since they can pick it up for free.

What are your thoughts on Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition? Are you excited about For the King next week? Let us know in the comments below.

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.