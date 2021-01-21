Galactic Civilizations III is Free on the Epic Games Store This Week

Last week’s Epic Games Store offering was a pretty substantial one. You can’t go too wrong with Star Wars Battlefront II, a Battlefield-esque Star Wars game that offers a ton of fun and customization. With the ability to play as any hero or villain you wish, the possibilities are endless. If you grabbed it but haven’t tried it yet, you should give it a go. With that being said though, this week’s offer is a little bit different. Galactic Civilizations III, a turn-based strategy game, is now available on the Epic Games Store! It’ll be followed up by next week’s offering, Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition.

Galactic Civilizations III seeks to answer the age-old question of what will happen when we find extraterrestrial life (if we ever do)? As the leader of either humans or one of the newly discovered alien colonies, it’s up to you to find out on your quest towards a golden age for your colony. This path can be treacherous though, one you’ll have to tread carefully if you are to succeed. Nothing must stand in your way, and if there needs to be bloodshed, so be it. The only question left is, how will you choose to lead your people to victory?

It may not seem too crazy, but fans of games like Civilization VI and Stellaris should find some good fun with Galactic Civilizations III. That’s not even mentioning that the game comes with the Crusade and Retribution expansions, along with the Mega Events add-on. What more could you ask for?

Are you excited to try out Galactic Civilizations III? What are your thoughts on last week’s and next week’s offerings? Let us know in the comments below!