Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt Raid Set to Begin on November 21

On November 21st, Destiny 2 players will get access to the new raid for Beyond Light. At 10AM PT on November 21st the Deep Stone Crypt raid will begin on Europa. As they do for the release of each raid in the game there will be a race for Destiny 2 clans to complete the activity and be the first to complete the Deep Stone Crypt.

Deep Stone Crypt Raid Video Trailer

The beautiful thing about the race is that anyone can compete to get it done, but you will need to meet specific requirements. Bungie has shared the restrictions for the Deep Stone Crypt raid so that you can make sure your gear is ready for the challenge.

Deep Stone Crypt Gear Requirements

Contest Mode will cap players at 20 Power below each encounter for 24 hours.

Artifact Power will be disabled during Contest Mode.

1230 Power is your team’s goal to be at the cap for all the encounters.

Being above 1230 will not provide additional advantage in the final fight

Whoever wins and completes the raid first is going to win the World First title and belt, but anyone who completes the raid before 9AM PT on December 1 can purchase a commemorative raid jacket from Bungie’s storefront.