Destiny 2 Warlord’s Ruin Dungeon Release Date & Leaks

Are you ready for Destiny 2‘s new dungeon? Leaks about Warlord’s Ruin are out, and many players are already speculating on its possible connection to SIVA.

We have confirmed the name of the dungeon and have some exciting leaks that will pique your interest in the upcoming updates. So, keep scrolling and find out all about the most recent leaks and the release date of Warlord’s Ruin.

Destiny 2 Warlord’s Ruin Dungeon Release Date

Warlord’s Ruin, the second dungeon in the year of Lightfall, is set to be unveiled on December 1 at 9 AM PT. To gain access to this dungeon, players need to have either the Lightfall + Annual Pass or the Lightfall Dungeon Key. With numerous updates expected before the year ends, Destiny 2 players will likely be able to use Bungie’s new Fireteam Finder feature to play Warlord’s Ruin.

Destiny 2 Warlord’s Ruin Dungeon Leaks

Leaks are usually confirmed only when the game is updated, but a lot of intriguing information is appearing online. For instance, Bungie Pressroom has already confirmed that Warlord’s Ruin is the official name of the dungeon, where players will: “Uncover buried histories and lingering grudges within a ruined Dark Age castle.”

Thanks to Destiny Bulletin, we also have an image showing what the Warlord’s Ruin dungeon armors will most likely look like:

Image: Destiny Bulletin

We also have a sneak peek of what is possibly the new dungeon thanks to Reddit user mrmmadmaxman. his image was enough to prompt many players to formulate theories involving SIVA.

Image: mrmmadmaxman

We know that the codename for the dungeon is Ridgeline and that SIVA was the ruin of the Iron Lords. Many players firmly believe that this new dungeon is SIVA-themed. Unfortunately, there’s not much to confirm these theories for now and they should be taken as nothing but speculation.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2023