Destiny 2: Who Won the Crota’s End World First Raid Race?

Destiny 2 Crota’s End World First Raid Race happened on Friday, September 1, 2023. It required the winning team to beat Crota’s End twice, once in Contest Mode and a second time in Challenge Mode. In total, it took the winning team X HOURs to become the Destiny 2 Crota’s End World First winners. Here’s the team that won.

Who Are the Destiny 2 Crota’s End World First Winners?

The winner of the Destiny 2 Crota’s End World First Raid Race has not been announced yet. The first team to clear Crota’s End on Contest Mode was saltagreppo, but Challenge Mode needed to be beaten as well to officially be crowned World First. I’ll update this article when the official announcement is made.

While saltagreppo and his team are the further team streaming, there could be a team that won the race before them that we don’t know about. We can only know for sure when @DestinyTheGame on Twitter (or X) announces the winner. Bungie needs to double-check that there was no cheating before announcing the World First winners. I’ll personally update this article when we find out.

The Crota’s End World First Raid Race in Destiny 1 took six hours and the clan that won was Invigorate Gaming. The players listed as winners were nicktizziebear, LolitsKirBY, imatrix7, LtJohn5, Ewoktapus, xHawk-eye, and LuckyCharms343.

Earlier this year, when we watched the Root of Nightmares World First Raid Race, we saw roenXD and his team called Clan Elysium win the race in a little over two hours. It was a close race, but Elysium pulled through.

If you want to try and clear Crota’s End in Contest Mode, you have 48 hours which makes the cutoff on September 3, 2023 at 10:00am PT. If you beat Crota’s End on Contest Mode, you’ll automatically get the Exotic Auto Rifle Necrochasm which is amazing news for people who don’t like grinding Raids (me).

If you want access to buy the exclusive Crota’s End merch, you have until September 12 for the Raid ring, November 28 for the Raid pin, November 28 for the Raid poster, and November 28 for the Swordbearer title pin.

Crota’s End is a hard Raid; use our The Stills encounter guide to start off and follow the rest of our guides to help you through.

- This article was updated on September 1st, 2023