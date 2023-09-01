Image: Bungie

The first encounter in Destiny 2 Crota’s End Reprised Raid is called The Stills. To get past it, you have to use the Chalice of Light and good team communication. Here is how to beat The Stills encounter in Destiny 2 Crota’s End.

Destiny 2 Crota’s End X Encounter Solution

There is a Chalice of Light at the start of the encounters. The goal is to Enlighten the Hive lights in the section.

First, you need to reach max Chalice stacks (which is 10), then someone in your team needs to take the Chalice of Light from them, and then you can Enlighten the Hive light.

The problem is that you get Engulfed in Darkness which counts down and kills you when it hits zero. Weight of Darkness also slows you down if you don’t have Chalice of Light.

Engulfed in Darkness and Weight of Darkness is reset when you get a Chalice of Light, so the goal is to determine the order of who gets a Chalice of Light and when. Also, getting kills charges the Chalice of Light faster, so let whoever has the Chalice of Light kill the adds.

With good communication, you need to pass the Chalice of Light to all your teammates so nobody dies and you light the Hive lights to get through the section. Also, your entire team resets Engulfed in Darkness and Weight of Darkness when you Enlighten, so you have to do that as a team at the Hive lights.

Light the Hive lights by standing near them and using Enlighten with a full Chalice of Light. When that is done, you get the Chalice of Light back and get to continue. If you have Drained of Light, you can’t get the Chalice of Light.

If you do this successfully, which is very hard, you’ll get past The Stills encounter and continue forward in the Crota’s End Raid. Good luck!

While you’re working your way through Crota’s End and figuring out how to beat each encounter, you can look forward to all the loot in Crota’s End. I’m especially looking forward to the armor, and if I don’t get anything else, I hope I get a full set of that Warlock armor.

- This article was updated on September 1st, 2023