How to Beat the Oversoul Throne Encounter in Destiny 2 Crota’s End

The second encounter in Destiny 2 Crota’s End is called Oversoul Throne. This encounter features Chalices of Light, a bridge, and Hive swords.

Destiny 2 Crota’s End Oversoul Throne Encounter Solution

The Oversoul Throne encounter starts with the Chalice of Lights. Pick them up and charge all three plates to build the bridge. You need to kill the Barrier Champions and juggle the Chalice of Light because if you have it for too long, you die. But, if everyone is Enlightened, you can’t juggle the Chalice of Light, so there’s a natural timer there.

To build the bridge, you need to be standing on all three plates. You need to keep players on the plates to keep the bridge formed and the Totems from wiping your team. Once one player is Enlightened, they can put it into the middle plate to create the bridge. Once the bridge is built, one player needs to kill the Swordbearer, take the sword, and go across.

Now that you are on the other side, you need to defeat a Gatekeeper and dunk the sword into a slot. Repeat this process until every player is across.

You can only defeat the Gatekeeper Knights with a Hive sword. So, take out a Swordbearer Knights, take the Hive sword, and kill the Gatekeeper. To do that, you need people to clear the adds around you so you don’t die. Also, the light, light, heavy attack is great to kill the Gatekeepers fast.

The problem is the Gatekeeper is extremely strong and hard to kill by yourself. I watched Datto’s group try to get one person across and drop a sword, but that doesn’t work because the last player on the first side can’t grab a Sword with the Chalice of Light. The strategy I saw to kill the Gatekeeper is to use the heavy attack behind a pillar and continue to hit. Later, you can use Tractor Cannon to weaken the Gatekeeper which is something I highly recommend doing. Also, once you drop the sword, you can’t pick it up again.

Once you’ve killed the Gatekeeper, you need to put your sword into one of the five holes that are around the stairs to the next area. You need to do this five times to complete this section.

