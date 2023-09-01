How to Beat Ir Yut, The Deathsinger in Destiny 2 Crota’s End

Image: Bungie

After beating the first two encounters in Destiny 2 Crota’s End, you’ll meet Ir Yut, The Deathsinger which is the first major boss in Crota’s End. After watching the stream myself, here is how I’ve seen players beat the Ir Yut, The Deathsinger in Destiny 2 Crota’s End.

Destiny 2 Crota’s End Ir Yut, The Deathsinger Boss Solution

First off, you still need to juggle the Chalice of Light. So keep that going.

Your next objective is to kill the Shieldsinger Wizards. They are hidden behind the green doored towers. To get past the green doored towers, you need to destroy the Blistering Knights and Shriekers. Also, you can only get through the green doors if you are Enlightened.

There are three main towers with top and bottom rooms. Split your team up and hit the middle tower on the left and right. Kill the Blistering Knights, then the Shriekers, and then kill the Shieldsingers.

However, before you kill the four Shieldshriekers, you need to have at least four players with Enlightened so enough players can get through the green doored towers and kill the four Shieldshriekers. You need to look at the top and bottom to make sure you find the Wizards.

When you kill a Shieldsinger, your entire team gets Dark Liturgy. This is a 35-second debuff that, once up, everybody wipes. As far as we know, the Wizards and Shriekers spawn randomly each time, but I recommend you have someone find the location of all Wizards.

Once that is done, the damage phase begins. Have everybody get to the middle and use your best DPS strategy to deal as much damage as possible to Ir Yut, The Deathsinger.

Rinse and repeat this strategy and you should be able to clear the boss. It will be difficult, but it is doable if you have good communication and good DPS.

- This article was updated on September 1st, 2023