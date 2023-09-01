Image: Bungie

Right after you beat Ir Yut, The Deathsinger in Destiny 2 Crota’s End, you’ll immediately face Crota, Son of Oryx. This boss has a ton of health and can be difficult to kill if you don’t have the best DPS strategies available. Here’s how to beat Crota, Son of Oryx in Destiny 2 Crota’s End.

Destiny 2 Crota’s End Crota, Son of Oryx Boss Solution

To get rid of Crota’s overshield, you need to deal damage with the Hive sword that drops from killing a Swordbearer. You’ll need multiple Hive swords to get rid of Crota’s overshield. Also, you need to remember that you can only pick up a Sword if you are Enlightened.

Two mechanics are tied together: you have to have an Enlightened player deal damage to the Oversoul, which is the huge moon portal in the sky, and you have to be dealing damage to Crota, Son of Oryx. If you ignore the Oversoul, it will wipe the entire team. If you ignore Crota, you won’t deal enough damage before Enrage. Once you kill Oversoul, DPS on Crota ends.

You have about three or four DPS tries before Engage happens and automatically wipes your entire team. The trick is balancing Oversoul damage and tons of damage to Crota.

After many teams struggled with the boss battle for a long time, saltagreppo finally was the first to beat it. They used a mechanic called Expunged on Crota himself. I believe a player needs to have Enlightened to Expunge the boss, and after you do that, you deal much more damage. It’s the same Expunge mechanic that you use during the bridge encounter.

After watching many people try to beat Crota, the winning strategy that I saw was to use Warlock Wells, Tractor Cannons, and a lot of swords. Swords seem to do the most damage to Crota, Son of Oryx, so I recommend using that.

After using a strong strategy, you’ll beat Crota. Good luck, Guardians!

- This article was updated on September 1st, 2023