Diablo 4 Season of Blood Has Vampires and a Release Date

Diablo players are quite familiar with the franchise’s demonic foes, and the chance to slay even more of them is coming soon. Diablo 4 has just announced its Season of Blood, providing new abilities and enemies on top of quality-of-life updates. The Season focuses on vampiric beasts while allowing players to take such powers for their own. There will be a lot for long-time players to look forward to in this update, and thankfully, they won’t need to wait long at all.

Diablo 4’s Season of Blood is slated for a release on October 17, 2023. This Season will include a brand-new questline featuring a plot involving vampiric enemies. An additional five bosses will be added to the game as well, alongside so-called “Vampiric Powers” that will let players expand their options against these dangerous foes. The Season will also include some changes such as updated resistance systems and damage updates, as well as quality-of-life improvements that are certain to be welcomed by numerous fans.

An official blog post for the Season mentions updates to rewards and inventory. For the former, Renown Rewards have been stated to carry over when completed on prior characters. There’s also the promise of “better target farming of uniques” which should allow players to enjoy higher loot rates of their most wanted item. For inventory, players can finally sort and search through their stash, and gems will no longer take up inventory space, allowing them to carry more items at once.

Diablo 4 has taken steps in the past to ensure players are pleased with the game. Now that this new Season promises to add more content on top of highly-useful quality-of-life features, there will likely be many long-time fans itching to jump back in. The update is only two months away, though players should continue to keep an eye on official news sources in the unlikely event of a delay.

- This article was updated on August 22nd, 2023