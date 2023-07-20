How to Fix Queued for Game: Start Game Pending in Diablo 4

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 players will not be strangers to demonic error messages like “Start Game Pending” when booting up the game from time to time and I count myself among you. Many people will be searching for how to fix this error — especially around new season days when servers could be at peak capacities. This article will take you through how to fix the Queued for Game: Start Game Pending error in Diablo 4.

Fixes for Queued for Game: Start Game Pending Error in Diablo 4

Unfortunately, there aren’t any major fixes for the “Queued for Game” error since there will likely actually be a queue to get into the servers. Nonetheless, if you have been in the queue for a significant amount of time (more than half an hour), I would recommend restarting the game to try and refresh the server connection attempts. This could possibly fix the error you were having with the long queue.

The usual general possible game server fixes can also be utilized if you are still struggling with the queue. You can try resetting your internet connection or your full console/PC. If any of that doesn’t work, you will just have to wait in the queue until you are let into the server.

How Long Do Diablo 4 Server Queues Last

In my own personal experience, server queues for Diablo 4 shouldn’t last any longer than an hour. On a busy update day (just around when a patch goes live) it is probable that your server wait time will be half an hour or above. You shouldn’t be stopped from accessing the game for a while though, you will be back within the realm in no time.

All you have to do now to get past the start game pending message is wait. I would recommend having a look through some of the patch notes to the latest update while you are waiting so you can be even more prepared when you get in. You could also always play a different game or go for a quick break outside for a while before you get back to demon slaying.

