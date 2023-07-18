How to Get All Uniques in Diablo 4 (Updated for Season 1)

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

While players will encounter more legendary gear and aspects than their bags can carry while grinding Nightmare Dungeons, Helltides, and other endgame activities in Diablo 4, Uniques are the true endgame chase. Uniques are ultra-rare pieces of gear with, well, unique properties that can make or break your build. Some of them are class-specific, while others are general and can be used on any character.

New Uniques will be added to the game with each new post-launch season, and while not all seasonal content will remain in the game permanently, the seasonal Uniques will eventually be transferred to the eternal realm for permanent use in Diablo 4.

All Uniques in Diablo 4

Base Game Unique Weapons

There are 19 Unique weapons in the base game of Diablo 4. Three of them can be used with any class, while the rest are class-specific. Bolded items are Uber Uniques, meaning they’re incredibly rare even for Unique gear.

All Classes

Weapon Type Aspect The Grandfather Two-Handed Sword Massively increases your critical strike damage. The Butcher’s Cleaver Axe Lucky Hit: When you critically strike an enemy you have a 100% chance to Fear and Slow them. Doombringer Sword Lucky Hit: Deals Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduces damage done by 20% for five seconds.

Barbarian

Weapon Type Aspect Ancients’ Oath Two-Handed Axe Steel Grasp launches two additional chains. Enemies hit are Slowed for three seconds. Fields of Crimson Two-Handed Sword Damaging an enemy with Rupture creates a pool that does Bleed damage over six seconds. Enemies in the pool take 10% increased Bleed damage. Hellhammer Two-Handed Mace Upheaval ignites the ground Burning enemies with extra damage for three seconds. Overkill Two-Handed Mace Deathblow creates a shockwave that deals additional damage. Enemies killed by this reset Deathblow. Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus Sword Skills deal increased damage per point of Fury you have, but you lose two Fury per second.

Necromancer

Weapon Type Aspect Black River Scythe Corpse Explosion consumes up to four additional corpses for extra damage and radius. Bloodless Scream Two-Handed Scythe Darkness skills chill enemies. Lucky Hit: Darkness skills have a 100% chance to generate extra essence against Frozen enemies.

Druid

Weapon Type Aspect Greatstaff of the Crone Staff Claw is now a Storm skill and also casts Stormstrike for extra damage. Waxing Gibbous Axe Gain two seconds of Stealth when killing an enemy using Shred. Breaking Stealth guarantees Critical Strikes for a brief period.

Rogue

Weapon Type Aspect Asheara’s Khanjar Dagger Hits with this weapon increase your attack speed for four seconds, stacking. Condemnation Dagger Core skills deal increased damage when spending three Combo Points. Basic skills have a chance to generate three Combo Points. Skyhunter Bow Your first direct damage is guaranteed Critical Strike. If you have max stacks of the Precision Key Passive, gain energy once per cast. Windforce Bow Lucky Hit: Attacks have a chance to deal double damage and knock back the target.

Sorcerer

Weapon Type Aspect Flamescar Wand While channeling Incinerate, you periodically shoot embers that hone to enemies and deal Fire damage. Staff of Endless Rage Staff Every third Fireball launches two additional projectiles. Staff of Lam Esen Staff Charged Bolts pierce but deal less damage.

Base Game Unique Armor

The base game of Diablo 4 has 34 Unique pieces of armor spread among each of its classes. Bolded items are Uber Uniques, meaning they’re incredibly rare even for Unique gear.

All Classes

Armor Type Aspect Andariel’s Visage Helm Lucky Hit: Create a Poison nova that damages enemies in an AoE for five seconds. Harlequin Crest Helm Gain +4 ranks to all skills plus damage reduction. Fists of Fate Gloves Your attacks have a chance to heal, regen resource, Immobilize, Daze, and deal between 1% and 300% their usual damage. Frostburn Gloves Lucky Hit: Freeze an enemy for two seconds. Razor Plate Chest Gain a massive number of Thorns. Temerity Pants Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% chance to heal. Effects that heal you beyond 100% grant a barrier that lasts for eight seconds. Penitent Greaves Boots You leave behind a trail of frost that Chills enemies and deal more damage to Frozen enemies. Melted Heart of Selig Amulet Gain +30% max resource. When you take damage, drain resource for every 1% of life you would’ve lost instead. Mother’s Embrace Ring If a Core Skill hits five or more enemies, refund some of its resource cost. Ring of Starless Skies Ring Each Core Skill cast reduces its resource cost, stacking up to 40%.

Barbarian

Armor Type Aspect Battle Trance Amulet Increases Frenzy’s max stacks by two. Gain increased attack speed with max Frenzy. 100,000 Steps Boots After gaining the final damage bonus from Walking Arsenal passive, you automatically cast Ground Stomp and gain Fury once every 30 seconds. Gohr’s Devastating Grips Gloves Whirlwind explodes after its end dealing a portion of its damage as Burning to nearby enemies. Rage of Harrogath Chest Lucky Hit: Reduce the cooldowns of your non-Ultimate skills by 1.5 seconds when you inflict Bleeding on Elites.

Necromancer

Armor Type Aspect Blood Artisan’s Cuirass Chest Picking up a certain number of Blood Orbs spawns a Bone Spirit, dealing extra damage based on your Life percentage. Deathless Visage Helm Bone Spear leaves behind echoes that explode, dealing extra damage. Deathspeaker’s Pendant Amulet Blood Surge casts a mini nova around your minions, dealing up to 50% increased damage based on enemies hits by the initial cast. Greaves of the Empty Tomb Boots Create Desecrated ground beneath your Sever specters, dealing Shadow damage over two seconds. Howl from Below Gloves Corpse Explosion now creates a Volatile skeleton that charges at a random enemy and explodes for extra damage. Ring of Mendeln Ring When you have seven or more minions, gain Lucky Hit: 10% chance to empower your minions, making their next attack explode for extra damage.

Druid

Armor Type Aspect Insatiable Fury Chest Werebear form is now your true form and you gain +2 ranks to all Werebear skills. Mad Wolf’s Glee Chest Werewolf form is now your true form and you gain +2 ranks to all Werewolf skills. Hunter’s Zenith Ring Gain a bonus when you kill with shapeshifting. Werewolf: Your next non-Ultimate Werebear skill costs no resource and has no cooldown. Werebear: Your next Werewolf skill will partially heal you when damage is dealt. Storm’s Companion Pants Your wolf companions deal Lightning damage and gain the Storm Howl ability. Vasily’s Prayer Helm Your Earth skills are now also Werebear skills and Fortify you.

Rogue

Armor Type Aspect Grasp of Shadow Gloves Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a Vulnerable enemy with a Cutthroat or Marksman skill has a chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics your attack. Cowl of the Nameless Helm You gain increased Lucky Hit chance against Crowd Controlled enemies. Eyes in the Dark Pants Unless it hits a boss or player, Deathtrap will continue to re-arm itself until it kills an enemy, though it has an increased cooldown. Word of Hakan Amulet Your Rain of Arrows is always imbued with all Imbuements at once.

Sorcerer

Armor Type Aspect Raiment of the Infinite Chest After using Teleport, close enemies are Pulled to you and Stunned, but Teleport’s cooldown is increased by 20%. Iceheart Brais Pants Enemies that die while Frozen have a chance to unleash a Frost Nova. Gloves of the Illuminator Gloves Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, dealing less damage with each. Esu’s Heirloom Boots Your Critical Strike Chance is increased by a percentage of your Movement Speed bonus. Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo Amulet Upon collecting Crackling Energy, there is a 10% chance to release a Lightning Nova, dealing Lightning damage.

Season of the Malignant Uniques

The first season of Diablo 4, Season of the Malignant, adds six new Uniques to the game. Bolded items are Uber Uniques, meaning they’re incredibly rare even for Unique gear.

Unique Type Aspect Ahavarion Spear of Lycander (All) Staff Gain a random Shrine effect for 10-20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. Can only occur once every 30 seconds. Azurewrath (Barbarian) Sword Lucky Hit: Your Core Skills have up to a 20% chance to Freeze enemies for 3 seconds and deal 0.75-1.5 Cold damage to them. Fleshrender (Druid) One-Handed Mace Debilitating Roar and Blood Howl deal 0.5-1.0 damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies. Lidless Wall (Necromancer) Shield Lucky Hit: While you have an active Bone Storm, hitting an enemy outside of a Bone Storm has up to a 5-25% chance to spawn an additional Bone Storm at their location. Each of your active Sacrifice bonuses increases the chance by 25% and the total number of additional Bone Storms you can have by +1. Eaglehorn (Rogue) Bow Penetrating Shot has a 30-80% chance to fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery. Hitting enemies from behind with Penetrating Shot will make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds. The Oculus (Sorcerer) Wand Gain the effect of the Teleport Enchantment for free. When you Evade using Teleport Enchantment, you are taken to a random location.

All Uber Uniques

While each table of this guide includes Uber Uniques for their respective classes, we’ve compiled them all here in their own section for ease of reference. As of Season of the Malignant, there are 7 Uber Uniques in Diablo 4.

Unique Type Aspect Ahavarion Spear of Lycander (All) Staff Gain a random Shrine effect for 10-20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. Can only occur once every 30 seconds. Andariel’s Visage (All) Helm Lucky Hit: Create a Poison nova that damages enemies in an AoE for five seconds. Harlequin Crest (All) Helm Gain +4 ranks to all skills plus damage reduction. Melted Heart of Selig (All) Amulet Gain +30% max resource. When you take damage, drain resource for every 1% of life you would’ve lost instead. Ring of Starless Skies (All) Ring Each Core Skill cast reduces its resource cost, stacking up to 40%. The Grandfather (All) Two-Handed Sword Massively increases your critical strike damage. Doombringer (All) Sword Lucky Hit: Deals Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduces damage done by 20% for five seconds.

This guide will be updated as more Uniques are added to Diablo 4 in future patches.

- This article was updated on July 18th, 2023