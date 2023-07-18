How to Get All Uniques in Diablo 4 (Updated for Season 1)

While players will encounter more legendary gear and aspects than their bags can carry while grinding Nightmare Dungeons, Helltides, and other endgame activities in Diablo 4, Uniques are the true endgame chase. Uniques are ultra-rare pieces of gear with, well, unique properties that can make or break your build. Some of them are class-specific, while others are general and can be used on any character.
New Uniques will be added to the game with each new post-launch season, and while not all seasonal content will remain in the game permanently, the seasonal Uniques will eventually be transferred to the eternal realm for permanent use in Diablo 4.
There are 19 Unique weapons in the base game of Diablo 4. Three of them can be used with any class, while the rest are class-specific. Bolded items are Uber Uniques, meaning they’re incredibly rare even for Unique gear.
All Classes
Weapon
Type
Aspect
The Grandfather
Two-Handed Sword
Massively increases your critical strike damage.
The Butcher’s Cleaver
Axe
Lucky Hit: When you critically strike an enemy you have a 100% chance to Fear and Slow them.
Doombringer
Sword
Lucky Hit: Deals Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduces damage done by 20% for five seconds.
Barbarian
Weapon
Type
Aspect
Ancients’ Oath
Two-Handed Axe
Steel Grasp launches two additional chains. Enemies hit are Slowed for three seconds.
Fields of Crimson
Two-Handed Sword
Damaging an enemy with Rupture creates a pool that does Bleed damage over six seconds. Enemies in the pool take 10% increased Bleed damage.
Hellhammer
Two-Handed Mace
Upheaval ignites the ground Burning enemies with extra damage for three seconds.
Overkill
Two-Handed Mace
Deathblow creates a shockwave that deals additional damage. Enemies killed by this reset Deathblow.
Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus
Sword
Skills deal increased damage per point of Fury you have, but you lose two Fury per second.
Necromancer
Weapon
Type
Aspect
Black River
Scythe
Corpse Explosion consumes up to four additional corpses for extra damage and radius.
Bloodless Scream
Two-Handed Scythe
Darkness skills chill enemies. Lucky Hit: Darkness skills have a 100% chance to generate extra essence against Frozen enemies.
Druid
Weapon
Type
Aspect
Greatstaff of the Crone
Staff
Claw is now a Storm skill and also casts Stormstrike for extra damage.
Waxing Gibbous
Axe
Gain two seconds of Stealth when killing an enemy using Shred. Breaking Stealth guarantees Critical Strikes for a brief period.
Rogue
Weapon
Type
Aspect
Asheara’s Khanjar
Dagger
Hits with this weapon increase your attack speed for four seconds, stacking.
Condemnation
Dagger
Core skills deal increased damage when spending three Combo Points. Basic skills have a chance to generate three Combo Points.
Skyhunter
Bow
Your first direct damage is guaranteed Critical Strike. If you have max stacks of the Precision Key Passive, gain energy once per cast.
Windforce
Bow
Lucky Hit: Attacks have a chance to deal double damage and knock back the target.
Sorcerer
Weapon
Type
Aspect
Flamescar
Wand
While channeling Incinerate, you periodically shoot embers that hone to enemies and deal Fire damage.
Staff of Endless Rage
Staff
Every third Fireball launches two additional projectiles.
Staff of Lam Esen
Staff
Charged Bolts pierce but deal less damage.
Base Game Unique Armor
The base game of Diablo 4 has 34 Unique pieces of armor spread among each of its classes. Bolded items are Uber Uniques, meaning they’re incredibly rare even for Unique gear.
All Classes
Armor
Type
Aspect
Andariel’s Visage
Helm
Lucky Hit: Create a Poison nova that damages enemies in an AoE for five seconds.
Harlequin Crest
Helm
Gain +4 ranks to all skills plus damage reduction.
Fists of Fate
Gloves
Your attacks have a chance to heal, regen resource, Immobilize, Daze, and deal between 1% and 300% their usual damage.
Frostburn
Gloves
Lucky Hit: Freeze an enemy for two seconds.
Razor Plate
Chest
Gain a massive number of Thorns.
Temerity
Pants
Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% chance to heal. Effects that heal you beyond 100% grant a barrier that lasts for eight seconds.
Penitent Greaves
Boots
You leave behind a trail of frost that Chills enemies and deal more damage to Frozen enemies.
Melted Heart of Selig
Amulet
Gain +30% max resource. When you take damage, drain resource for every 1% of life you would’ve lost instead.
Mother’s Embrace
Ring
If a Core Skill hits five or more enemies, refund some of its resource cost.
Ring of Starless Skies
Ring
Each Core Skill cast reduces its resource cost, stacking up to 40%.
Barbarian
Armor
Type
Aspect
Battle Trance
Amulet
Increases Frenzy’s max stacks by two. Gain increased attack speed with max Frenzy.
100,000 Steps
Boots
After gaining the final damage bonus from Walking Arsenal passive, you automatically cast Ground Stomp and gain Fury once every 30 seconds.
Gohr’s Devastating Grips
Gloves
Whirlwind explodes after its end dealing a portion of its damage as Burning to nearby enemies.
Rage of Harrogath
Chest
Lucky Hit: Reduce the cooldowns of your non-Ultimate skills by 1.5 seconds when you inflict Bleeding on Elites.
Necromancer
Armor
Type
Aspect
Blood Artisan’s Cuirass
Chest
Picking up a certain number of Blood Orbs spawns a Bone Spirit, dealing extra damage based on your Life percentage.
Deathless Visage
Helm
Bone Spear leaves behind echoes that explode, dealing extra damage.
Deathspeaker’s Pendant
Amulet
Blood Surge casts a mini nova around your minions, dealing up to 50% increased damage based on enemies hits by the initial cast.
Greaves of the Empty Tomb
Boots
Create Desecrated ground beneath your Sever specters, dealing Shadow damage over two seconds.
Howl from Below
Gloves
Corpse Explosion now creates a Volatile skeleton that charges at a random enemy and explodes for extra damage.
Ring of Mendeln
Ring
When you have seven or more minions, gain Lucky Hit: 10% chance to empower your minions, making their next attack explode for extra damage.
Druid
Armor
Type
Aspect
Insatiable Fury
Chest
Werebear form is now your true form and you gain +2 ranks to all Werebear skills.
Mad Wolf’s Glee
Chest
Werewolf form is now your true form and you gain +2 ranks to all Werewolf skills.
Hunter’s Zenith
Ring
Gain a bonus when you kill with shapeshifting. Werewolf: Your next non-Ultimate Werebear skill costs no resource and has no cooldown. Werebear: Your next Werewolf skill will partially heal you when damage is dealt.
Storm’s Companion
Pants
Your wolf companions deal Lightning damage and gain the Storm Howl ability.
Vasily’s Prayer
Helm
Your Earth skills are now also Werebear skills and Fortify you.
Rogue
Armor
Type
Aspect
Grasp of Shadow
Gloves
Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a Vulnerable enemy with a Cutthroat or Marksman skill has a chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics your attack.
Cowl of the Nameless
Helm
You gain increased Lucky Hit chance against Crowd Controlled enemies.
Eyes in the Dark
Pants
Unless it hits a boss or player, Deathtrap will continue to re-arm itself until it kills an enemy, though it has an increased cooldown.
Word of Hakan
Amulet
Your Rain of Arrows is always imbued with all Imbuements at once.
Sorcerer
Armor
Type
Aspect
Raiment of the Infinite
Chest
After using Teleport, close enemies are Pulled to you and Stunned, but Teleport’s cooldown is increased by 20%.
Iceheart Brais
Pants
Enemies that die while Frozen have a chance to unleash a Frost Nova.
Gloves of the Illuminator
Gloves
Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, dealing less damage with each.
Esu’s Heirloom
Boots
Your Critical Strike Chance is increased by a percentage of your Movement Speed bonus.
Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo
Amulet
Upon collecting Crackling Energy, there is a 10% chance to release a Lightning Nova, dealing Lightning damage.
Season of the Malignant Uniques
The first season of Diablo 4, Season of the Malignant, adds six new Uniques to the game. Bolded items are Uber Uniques, meaning they’re incredibly rare even for Unique gear.
Unique
Type
Aspect
Ahavarion Spear of Lycander (All)
Staff
Gain a random Shrine effect for 10-20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. Can only occur once every 30 seconds.
Azurewrath (Barbarian)
Sword
Lucky Hit: Your Core Skills have up to a 20% chance to Freeze enemies for 3 seconds and deal 0.75-1.5 Cold damage to them.
Fleshrender (Druid)
One-Handed Mace
Debilitating Roar and Blood Howl deal 0.5-1.0 damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies.
Lidless Wall (Necromancer)
Shield
Lucky Hit: While you have an active Bone Storm, hitting an enemy outside of a Bone Storm has up to a 5-25% chance to spawn an additional Bone Storm at their location. Each of your active Sacrifice bonuses increases the chance by 25% and the total number of additional Bone Storms you can have by +1.
Eaglehorn (Rogue)
Bow
Penetrating Shot has a 30-80% chance to fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery. Hitting enemies from behind with Penetrating Shot will make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds.
The Oculus (Sorcerer)
Wand
Gain the effect of the Teleport Enchantment for free. When you Evade using Teleport Enchantment, you are taken to a random location.
All Uber Uniques
While each table of this guide includes Uber Uniques for their respective classes, we’ve compiled them all here in their own section for ease of reference. As of Season of the Malignant, there are 7 Uber Uniques in Diablo 4.
Unique
Type
Aspect
Ahavarion Spear of Lycander (All)
Staff
Gain a random Shrine effect for 10-20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. Can only occur once every 30 seconds.
Andariel’s Visage (All)
Helm
Lucky Hit: Create a Poison nova that damages enemies in an AoE for five seconds.
Harlequin Crest (All)
Helm
Gain +4 ranks to all skills plus damage reduction.
Melted Heart of Selig (All)
Amulet
Gain +30% max resource. When you take damage, drain resource for every 1% of life you would’ve lost instead.
Ring of Starless Skies (All)
Ring
Each Core Skill cast reduces its resource cost, stacking up to 40%.
The Grandfather (All)
Two-Handed Sword
Massively increases your critical strike damage.
Doombringer (All)
Sword
Lucky Hit: Deals Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduces damage done by 20% for five seconds.
This guide will be updated as more Uniques are added to Diablo 4 in future patches.
- This article was updated on July 18th, 2023
About The Author
Currently serving as an Associate Editor at Attack of the Fanboy, Diego Perez has been writing about video games since 2018, specializing in live service games like Destiny and Final Fantasy XIV. His work is featured at publications like Game Rant and The Outerhaven, but Attack of the Fanboy is home to his best work. When he's not editing or writing guides, he's yelling about Ape Escape or grinding Lost Sectors in Destiny. Plus, he has a Bachelor of Science in Telecommunication Media Studies for Texas A&M University.