Discord Nitro Users Can Redeem Crunchyroll Premium Subscriptions Right Now

From now until December 2, any users of Discord Nitro can redeem one month of Crunchyroll Premium utterly free of charge. To make this deal even sweeter, it’s not the standard premium service either. For one month, you can sink your teeth into as much anime as you fancy with the Mega Fan Tier subscription, offering more than enough content to fill out the colder season.

To redeem your subscription free of charge, you will need to visit your account settings, head to your gift inventory, and locate the Crunchyroll offer. You can do this on either Desktop or Mobile to make it much more manageable for any gamer. From here, you can create an account and set yourself up on Crunchyroll without paying anything for your first month. Of course, you will need to make sure you have redeemed this offer before December 2, and this is something you don’t want to miss out on.

The Crunchyroll Premium Mega Fan Tier offers a lot of extra content to its subscribers, so if you’ve never had an account, now is the best time to do it. This Tier offers the following access to its subscribers:

Access to 1,000 different titles and over 30,000 episodes of anime

The ability to stream across four other devices at once (without needing to watch the same thing)

Access to offline viewing

Access to the Crunchyroll Manga Library

However, if you are a Crunchyroll Premium subscriber already and you don’t have Discord Nitro, the deal is flipped around to benefit you as well. Current Crunchyroll Premium subscribers will receive an email from the service to redeem one month of Discord Nitro free of charge. A few perks of Discord Nitro include HD Streaming, Custom Emoji, Custom Server Profiles, Server Boosts, and larger Uploads, so the world is your oyster when it comes to coming together with your friends.

It’s essential to note that you must be a first-time subscriber of both services for the deal to apply to your accounts. If you have redeemed a Crunchyroll or Discord Nitro subscription before, then, unfortunately, you will not be able to accept this offer, and watching anime with your pals may have to wait until another promotional offer.

To make matters even sweeter, later this month, Discord has announced that they are planning to release the ability to connect your Crunchyroll account to your Discord as you would with Spotify, so you will be able to share which anime you are watching with your friends, and what you’re watching in real-time. So there hasn’t been a better time to redeem a Crunchyroll Subscription than now.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022