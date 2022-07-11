Discord Server Boosts Explained: Perks, Cost, and More Boosting Bonuses

If you’ve been using Discord for any amount of time, you may have come across some boards that have different types of Boosts available, especially for those that are popular in that community. However, if you’re still learning about the program and everything that it can do, you may be confused about what Boosts are, and what they do?

Let’s dive right into this, and figure out what Boosts are for, and if it’s something that you should be working towards or something that may not benefit you. Here are all of the Server Boosts that are currently available, and what they’ll do for you!

Discord Server Boosts Explained

If you’re looking to give your fans a bit more to play around with, setting up Server Boosts may be beneficial, and could help bring in more fans, especially if you are a Streamer or Content Creator, so you can interact with your audience in more exciting ways. Here are all currently available Server Boosts, and what you can look forward to with them!

Level 1

50 Custom Emoji Slots

15 Custom Sticker Slots

128kbps Audio Quality

Go Live streams at 720p/60FPS

Customer Server Invite Background

Animated Server Icon

3-day archive option for different threads

Level 2

Everything in Level 1, Plus:

50 Extra Custom Emoji Slots

15 Extra Custom Sticker Slots

256kbps Audio Quality

Go Live streams at 1080p/60fps

Server Banner (Static)

50MB Upload Limit for All Members (Server only)

1-week archive option for different threads

Private Threads

Custom Role Icons

Level 3

Everything in Levels 1 and 2, Plus:

100 Extra Custom Emoji Slots

30 Extra Custom Sticker Slots

384kbps Audio Quality

100MB Upload Limit for All Members (Server only)

Animated Server Banner

Vanity URL

If you’re looking to spice things up on your server, this is one of the easiest ways to do just that. Giving your fans more opportunities to play around in your Discord could lead to more folks making their way into it, which could also make you more fans in the long run. If you’re looking to take advantage of this, there are a few different ways that you can do so.

If you’re looking to boost your server, it is done in the same way as most other Monthly Subscriptions, where you would need to pay a set amount per month to boost your server. The costs currently are:

Level 1 – $9.98 per month

Level 2 – $34.98 per month

Level 3 – $69.86 per month

However, if you happen to have Discord Nitro, these costs are reduced:

Level 1 – Free

Level 2 – $17.45 per month

Level 3 – $41.88 per month

Discord Nitro costs $9.99 per month on its own, but offers unique benefits, and is something that you should consider getting if you are a Discord power user. However, if you are starting on Discord and have a dedicated fanbase as is, getting different Discord Server Boosts can help your Discord reach new levels of engagement and excitement! If you’re looking for more tips for Discord, such as what you should do if you have an update that is pending, or if you need to set your status the correct way, make sure you’re checking out our Discord section! If you’re looking for another way to make your Discord more exciting, make sure you’re checking out the best Music Bots that you should put on your page!