The Division 2 x Resident Evil 25th Anniversary Event Kicks Off Next Month

Two different worlds plagued by outbreaks collide

January 22nd, 2021 by Joshua Garibay

The Resident Evil Village Showcase was largely dominated by the announcement of a release date for last gen consoles alongside the latest generation as well as an odd multiplayer experience titled RE: Verse. However, there was another multiplayer-related reveal embedded in the stream, but it’s not for one of Capcom’s games.

The Division 2 is receiving a crossover event with Resident Evil in honor of its 25th anniversary. The start date of February 2nd aligns with Season 4’s Codename: Nightmare event, which we knew little about prior to this announcement. Ubisoft has previously stated that the planned scope of the Codename: Nightmare event has been scaled back to an apparel event, meaning we may not receive more than the cosmetics mentioned in the trailer above.

Still, fans of both franchises are no doubt thrilled to see Hunk’s getup appear as an attainable reward. You can even don the iconic RCPD uniform of Leon Kennedy.

We will have to wait and see if any other additions, such as special missions or unique enemy types, land in Washington D.C this February.

