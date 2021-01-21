Resident Evil Village Release Date Announced with PS4 and Xbox One Versions

The Resident Evil Village Showcase kicked off with some big news alongside the new trailer and gameplay breakdown. But the big news for those who are still trying to find or save up for a next gen console is that the game will also be coming to PS4 and Xbox One. More than that though, Capcom is taking advantage of the free upgrade options for both platforms, offering free next gen upgrades via Xbox Smart Delivery and offering PS4 owners a digital copy for PS5 as well. And you won’t have too long to wait either, with the release date set for May 7th, 2021 across all platforms.

Fans who have been anxiously awaiting the next release in the iconic Resident Evil series will be able to start pre-ordering the game today in various forms. There are the usual standard physical and digital editions alongside a Digital Deluxe edition available for all platforms. This set contains in-game items, many of which offer nostalgic items from Resident Evil 7. A Collector’s Edition will also be offered for the console releases on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 that features a steelbook case, a poster, and a statue of series star Chris Redfield and everything else from the Digital Deluxe edition.

Did you miss out on Resident Evil 7 and want to catch up before Village arrives? You’re in luck, a special bundle will be offered to let you play through Ethan’s survival horror adventure that brought the series into the first-person perspective. So there’s plenty to be excited about for Resident Evil fans as Village gets closer to launch. Check out the full presentation below for more details, including a first look at Resident Evil Village gameplay.

Resident Evil Village arrives on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on May 7th, 2021.

Resident Evil Village Showcase